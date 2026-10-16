'May Obstacles End And Auspiciousness Prevail': CM Yogi Extends Wishes On Navratri Day-7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended greetings on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Kalaratri, the seventh form of Adishakti Maa Durga, and wishing for the removal of obstacles and the spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said:“Countless salutations at the feet of Maa Kalaratri, the seventh form of Adishakti Maa Durga, who grants fearlessness to her devotees. May all obstacles and hindrances be removed by the grace of Maa Kalaratri, may auspiciousness enter everyone's life, and may the light of happiness, peace and prosperity spread everywhere. Jai Maa Kalaratri.”

CM Yogi also shared a Sanskrit verse offering prayers to Maa Kalaratri on the occasion.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings on the seventh day of Navratri and offered prayers to Maa Kalaratri.

In a post on X, Gadkari said:“On the seventh day of Navratri, there is a prescribed ritual for the worship and adoration of the seventh form of Maa Durga, Maa Kalaratri. Salutations to Maa Kalaratri. May the auspicious Maa Kalaratri dispel all negative energies and bestow happiness and peace upon everyone.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her wishes on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri, highlighting the significance of faith, courage and determination in overcoming challenges.

In a post on X, she said:“On the sacred seventh day of Navratri, countless salutations at the holy feet of Mother Durga's seventh form, Maa Kalaratri. The worship of Maa Kalaratri teaches us that with faith, courage, and unwavering resolve, victory can be achieved over every darkness.”

“We pray to Maa that by her grace, all negative forces be destroyed, and peace, harmony, and positive energy prevail in society. Jai Maa Kalaratri,” she added.

The seventh day of Sharad Navratri falls on Saturday, October 17, this year. Devotees worship Maa Kalaratri on this day, which falls under Saptami Tithi, as part of the nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Maa Kalaratri is associated with the destruction of fear, darkness and negative forces. Despite her fierce appearance, she is worshipped as a benevolent form who protects devotees and grants them fearlessness.

The festival is marked by prayers, rituals and devotional offerings across the country, with devotees seeking divine blessings for courage, well-being, peace and prosperity.