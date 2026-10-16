Federal And State Officials Join City Officials And Local Influencers To Open Moreno Valley Museum & Artspace

Photo caption: L-R: Rep. Mark Takano; Councilmembers Cheylynda Barnard and Ed Delgado; Mayor Pro Tem Erlan Gonzalez; Mayor Ulises Cabrera; Councilmember Elena Baca-Santa Cruz; Sen. Sabrina Cervantes; Assemblymember Corey Jackson; Lighthouse Immersive Pres

Photo Caption: Invited guests for the VIP Grand Opening enjoy a cherry blossom scene from the immersive Van Gogh exhibit at the Moreno Valley Museum and Space.

Photo caption: Lighthouse Immersive's CEO Cory Ross with Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera in front of a giant 3-D image of Vincent van Gogh at The New Immersive van Gogh: The Next Chapter in the Moreno Valley Museum at Art Space in the Moreno Valley mal

Photo Caption: The 60-member Canyon Springs High School Marching Band, led by Canyon Springs High School Band Director Christian Lozano. From the Moreno Valley Unified School District.“If this photo is to be used in the press, please contact us for appro

MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“We are proud to welcome the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace to our community and celebrate this exciting new destination," said Mayor Ulises Cabrera. "This is a game changer for Moreno Valley and another exciting step toward the future we're building together."U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, State Sen. Sabrina Cervantes and Assemblymember Corey A. Jackson joined Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera, City Council members and Lighthouse Immersive CEO Corey Ross recently to celebrate the grand opening of the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace and its first exhibition, The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter.The museum, located at 22550 Town Circle, fills the former 38,000-sq-foot Sears store at Moreno Valley Mall. Despite the rain, more than 150 guests began arriving at 4:30 p.m., and the Canyon Springs High School Marching Band opened the festivities. At 5 p.m., leaders from virtually every level of government joined in to cut the ribbon on the two-story complex."We are proud to welcome the Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace to our community and celebrate this exciting new destination," said Mayor Ulises Cabrera. "This is a game changer for Moreno Valley and another exciting step toward the future we're building together."The presence of the region's congressional and state legislative representatives underscores the project's regional reach. The museum will serve more than 4.5 million residents of the Inland Empire, bringing a major cultural attraction closer to home, so families no longer have to travel to Los Angeles or Orange County to enjoy and benefit from the experience. It will also draw visitors to Moreno Valley's shops and restaurants.In 2020, the Moreno Valley City Council launched a partnership with Lighthouse Immersive, recognizing an opportunity to harness immersive technology to transform how residents experience and engage with art and history. The result brings together immersive galleries, hands-on exhibits, a café, plus free parking.The Van Gogh exhibition marks the museum's first phase, designed as both a cultural venue and an entertainment hub that celebrates Moreno Valley's heritage and creative energy.At 6 p.m., guests entered the museum to experience the main attraction. The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter. The venue brings to life more than 140 of the Dutch painter's works through animation, surround sound, and floor-to-ceiling projection...allowing visitors to literally walk through his paintings."Immersive van Gogh changes how people experience art," Ross explains. "After welcoming millions of visitors worldwide with our first version, we're thrilled to bring this new transformative experience to Moreno Valley."Curated by Marco Generoso Realino, CEO of Visioni S.r.l., the exhibition builds on the original exhibition's worldwide success. "This exhibition reveals the human essence behind van Gogh's art, his resilience, his emotional depth, and his pursuit of beauty even in struggle," Realino reveals.“The Inland Empire is full of artists whose work deserves to be seen, said Ross.“This residency gives them a gallery, a studio, and a direct connection to the people who live here, and it lets the community help decide whose work comes to the ArtSpace walls.The museum will be open to the public every Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.99, with peak, off-peak and VIP options, at MorenoValleyMuseum.About Lighthouse ImmersiveLighthouse Immersive has revolutionized how people experience art with blockbuster immersive experiences, including the new Immersive Van Gogh; Immersive Disney Animation; Immersive Frida Kahlo; Robert Lepage's The Library at Night; the cutting-edge dance show Touch; and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists. Incorporating art, music and state-of-the-art technology, Lighthouse Immersive continues to deliver innovative experiences across North America and the globe.

Carl M. Dameron

Dameron Communications

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Federal and State Officials Join City Officials and Local Influencers to Open Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 17, 2026, 01:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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