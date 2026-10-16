Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Weekly Close
|Weekly Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|101.78
|-0.3%
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.72%
|-7 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|5.08%
|-16 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.42%
|-17 bps
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
Yield curve flattening trends persisted as short-duration yields outpaced gains at the long end, keeping the gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries tightly compressed.
The bond rout expanded across international sovereign bond markets. European government bond yields rose alongside U.S. peers, with German Bunds, UK Gilts and French bonds all remaining elevated amid soaring inflation pressures.
Greenback & Economic Data Roundup
The Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2% on Friday, snapping a multi-week rally and registering its worst weekly performance since September 4. The dollar fell against all major developed market currencies, allowing the euro to break a five-week losing streak.
Hotter-than-expected September CPI data and solid retail sales initially supported rate-hike expectations earlier in the week, but investors questioned the durability of the artificial intelligence boom that has supported U.S. growth, putting pressure on the greenback.
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