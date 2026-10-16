Navratri 2026 Day 7: Grey Colour Significance, Goddess Kalaratri And What To Wear On October 17

Grey is a color that carries great significance and meaning in the festival of Navratri that takes nine days to celebrate. It is an elegant and meaningful color that stands for composure, inner strength, and stability. This color plays an important role in the color sequence of the festival. The seventh day of Shardiya Navratri 2026 is marked by the color grey and is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri.

Below is explained the significance of the color grey in Navratri, the goddess worshipped on this day and the way you can make use of the color grey for the festival.

Grey Color Significance on Day 7

It is the color of balance, composure, stability, and calmness. It is a subdued color that often signifies a calm demeanor even when one is faced with difficult situations. It is an indication that in Navratri, inner strength may prove to be as useful as outer strength.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped on Day 7?

Maa Kalaratri is the seventh form of Goddess Durga and is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. Even though the goddess appears to be fierce, she is believed to be protective as she fights against evils and frees devotees from their fears and negativity.

What Color to Wear on Day 7?

The devotees may wear sarees, kurtas, suits or lehengas in gray color on October 17. Gray-silver or charcoal colors are good choices of color to be worn during celebrations on this day.

Gray attire could be paired with jewelry made of silver or oxidized metal for an elegant look. People who want to wear something more vibrant can wear dupattas or embroidered garments along with a bindi. Wearing the prescribed color is a celebration, but not a religious obligation.