Stocktwits Zero To Sixty - Tesla's Roadster Flies With Spacex Thrusters, Rivian Opens Cars To AI Agents, And Lucid Eyes France



Tesla showed the redesigned Roadster at a SpaceX site near Waco, claiming sub-1-second 0-60 mph, more than 230 mph top speed, and 2028 production, with reservations starting at $50,000.

Rivian said future vehicles will run third-party AI agents and received EPA approval for longer-range 2027 commercial vans with a 129 kWh pack. GM's Mary Barra defended the exit from Cruise robotaxis while staying on track for eyes-off driving by 2028.

Electric vehicles outpaced consumer imagination this week after giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) finally unveiled its long-delayed next-generation Roadster on Thursday with SpaceX thrusters that let the car drive upside down, flip midair, and jump obstacles as high as the company's own Semi truck, while rivals stuck to advancing software, commercial products, and markets.

Tesla Roadster Takes Flight

Tesla on Thursday unveiled the redesigned Roadster at a SpaceX test site near Waco in Texas. The vehicle is developed with technology borrowed from SpaceX, and the display model showed a two-seater interior with a suction system that Musk assured will ease corner maneuvering in addition to helping the car hang upside down, and cold gas thrusters that allow it to flip in the air.

Vehicle engineering chief Lars Moravy said the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than one second and reach a top speed of more than 230 mph, with range listed above 300 miles. Musk at the event also termed the car potentially“the only manually driven car Tesla makes,” though stunts at the event were performed autonomously. He also said that the vehicle might not be legal in all jurisdictions.

Production for the vehicle, which Musk has previously warned will not move the needle for Tesla financials in a big way, is slated to start in 2028. The company did not disclose a price point for the vehicle, but updated its reservation page to list three variants, including a base version one can reserve for $50,000, a Thrust model which can be reserved for $250,000, and a limited edition Rocket single-seat variant which is invite-only. Tesla said in its reservation agreement that it cannot confirm the purchase price of the vehicle just yet, and reservation holders will know the cost only once they have configured their vehicle order at a later date.

Rivian Pushes AI Agents And Longer-Range Vans

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said at TechCrunch Disrupt this week that future Rivian vehicles will be able to run AI agents from outside companies such as Anthropic, building on the company's own in-car assistant. He described an agentic framework that routes voice requests to local or cloud models depending on complexity. Timing was not given; the company instead pointed to its December AI & Autonomy Day.

Separately, Rivian received EPA approval for 2027 model-year commercial vans with a larger 129 kWh LFP battery and optional dual-motor all-wheel drive. The larger pack raises the EDV 700's lab-tested range to 355 miles in front-wheel-drive and 322 miles with all-wheel drive, Electric Vehicles reported.

Lucid Eyes New Market

Lucid, meanwhile, announced plans to deliver its electric vehicles in France starting in the first quarter of 2027 as it tackles weak demand for its higher-end offerings. The company intends to open its initial retail and service locations in France, working with local partner Emil Frey France, and aims to expand the network to more than 16 partner sites by the end of the year. Vehicles are on display this week at the Paris Motor Show, running October 12–18, marking Lucid's first appearance at the event.

Ford-Geely JV Clears

Chinese regulators unconditionally approved a joint venture between Ford and Geely that lets Geely take a portion of Ford's dormant Valencia plant in Spain for local production aimed at avoiding tariffs. The partners also plan a Blue Oval-badged SUV on Geely's platform expected to be offered with more than one powertrain type, and production targeted for 2028.

General Motors' Barra Defends Exit From Robotaxis

General Motors CEO Mary Barra, speaking on CNBC's Mad Money this week, reaffirmed that the company remains on track for eyes-off, hands-off driving in personal vehicles by 2028, starting with the electric Cadillac Escalade IQ. She defended the decision to exit the all-electric Cruise robotaxi business after spending more than $10 billion, saying GM is“not in the taxi business” or“the bus business” even while rivals attempt to scale autonomous vehicles.

GM exited Cruise in late 2024 and folded the unit into its driver-assistance efforts after one of its electric robotaxis was involved in an accident in San Francisco.“When we looked at the capital that we were going to need... It was a tough decision, but I think it was the right decision,” she said.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA and F stayed within the bearish territory over the past 24 hours, while sentiment around RIVN and GM stayed within the neutral territory. Sentiment around LCID was bullish at the time of writing.

TSLA has dropped 21% year-to-date. GM and F have clocked single-digit gains or losses in the period, while LCID slipped 70% and RIVN dropped 34%.

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