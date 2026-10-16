Leading Surf School In Malibu, CA, Highlights Year-Round Focus On Ocean Safety And Supportive Instruction

Malibu, Calif. - October 16, 2026 - Malibu Makos Surf Club is reinforcing its year-round commitment to ocean safety and supportive instruction at Zuma Beach. While many surf programs along the coast scale back after the busy season, the club continues to welcome kids, families, and first-time surfers throughout the year, offering a steady place to build skills and confidence in the water.

Founded in 1991, Malibu Makos Surf Club has grown from small group lessons into one of the leading options for families seeking a surf school in Malibu, CA. The club is one of the few licensed surf camps in Malibu, and its programs are built around a simple idea: students learn best when they feel safe, supported, and encouraged.

That emphasis traces back to founder Tom Corliss, a lifelong surfer who worked as an ocean lifeguard before starting the club. Today, Corliss is regarded as a top surf instructor in Malibu, CA, and his background shapes how every session is taught, from reading currents and wave sets to recognizing when conditions are right for a beginner.

"The ocean is the best classroom there is, but it has to be respected," said Tom Corliss, founder of Malibu Makos Surf Club. "When students understand the water around them, the fear fades and real confidence takes its place. That's what keeps people surfing for life."

Beyond riding waves, Malibu Makos Surf Club offers ocean safety lessons in Malibu, CA that teach rip current awareness, safe paddling habits, and how to read changing surf conditions. Instructors keep the atmosphere positive and patient, so students of every age feel comfortable asking questions and trying again after a fall.

The off-season can be an ideal time to start, with quieter beaches and more individual attention. Families traveling from inland neighborhoods will find that Malibu Makos Surf Club offers some of the best surf lessons near San Fernando Valley, CA, just a short drive over the canyon roads. To book a private, family, or beginner session, visit today.

About Malibu Makos Surf Club

Malibu Makos Surf Club is a licensed surf program based at Zuma Beach, offering surf instruction for kids, families, and beginners. Founded in 1991 by lifelong surfer and former ocean lifeguard Tom Corliss, the club has introduced generations of students to surfing along the Malibu coastline. Its mission is to help every student enjoy the ocean safely while building confidence, ocean knowledge, and a lasting love of the sport.