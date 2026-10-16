Ardmore, Pa. - October 16, 2026 - Depression and low mood can have many roots, and for a growing number of patients at Live Well Holistic Health Center, part of that root has turned out to be gut health. Dr. Martin Orimenko, who founded the practice in 2010 with his wife, Traci Orimenko, says the connection between digestive imbalance and mood is one of the most consistent patterns he sees in his practice.

Many patients who come in describing lifelong struggles with low mood are surprised to learn that candida cleansing therapy in the Main Line, PA is part of the answer. Overgrowth of candida, a yeast naturally present in the gut, has been linked in some patients to fatigue, brain fog, and mood disturbances, and addressing it through a structured cleanse is often one of the first steps in Dr. Martin's treatment plans.

"Patients are consistently surprised at how much lighter and clearer they feel once we address the gut," said Dr. Martin Orimenko. "Some have dealt with depression their entire lives and are amazed that a cleanse could make such a noticeable difference."

That work often overlaps with Dr. Martin's broader focus on root cause treatment for digestive issues in Ardmore, PA, since digestive dysfunction rarely exists in isolation from mood, energy, and inflammation elsewhere in the body. Patients typically begin with dietary adjustments and targeted supplements before layering in a cleanse when appropriate.

Supporting that process, many patients also incorporate detoxification in Ardmore, PA through the practice's infrared sauna sessions, which are designed to support the body's natural elimination pathways while easing inflammation.

As a natural medicine practitioner in Ardmore, PA, Dr. Martin emphasizes that most patients need four to six visits, rather than a single quick fix, to see lasting improvement, and pricing is structured so a full course of care costs about the same as one visit with many other local providers.

Anyone curious whether gut health may be connected to their own mood concerns can learn more about Live Well Holistic Health Center by visiting .

About Live Well Holistic Health Center

Live Well Holistic Health Center is a holistic health practice in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Dr. Martin Orimenko and Traci Orimenko. Drawing on naturopathy, nutrition, Ayurveda, acupressure and gentle chiropractic care, the center also offers therapeutic massage and infrared sauna sessions enhanced with medical-grade salt. Its mission is to help patients find natural, lasting solutions to their health concerns by treating the whole person rather than just the symptoms.