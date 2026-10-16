MENAFN - GetNews)"Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smart Elevator Market to reach $66 billion by 2035"The global smart elevator market is set to expand from $35 billion in 2027 to $66 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Growth is propelled by rising energy-efficiency demand, touchless solutions, and rapid smart tech adoption across commercial, residential, and institutional sectors.

Dallas, Texas - October 16, 2026 - According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart elevator market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and institutional markets. The global smart elevator market is expected to reach an estimated $66 billion by 2035 from $35 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2027 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for energy efficient systems, the rising demand for touchless solutions, and the increasing adoption of smart technologies.

Key Highlights of the Lucintel Smart Elevator Market Report:



Market Valuation: Projected to reach $66 billion by 2035, up from $35 billion in 2027.

Growth Rate: Anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2027–2035).

Key Segments: Strong opportunities across residential, commercial, and institutional applications.

Primary Growth Drivers:



Increasing demand for energy-efficient systems



Growing adoption of touchless and hygienic control solutions Accelerating integration of smart building and IoT technologies

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in smart elevator market to 2035 by component (control system, maintenance system, and communication system), service (new installation, modernization, and maintenance), end use (residential, commercial, institutional, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the component category, control system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to critical role of control systems in elevator automation.

Within the end use category, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to trend of elevators in commercial construction.

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In terms of regions, APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increase of commercial buildings in APAC.

ThyssenKrupp, OTIS Elevator, KONE, Schindler Group, Hitachi Hyundai Elevator are the major suppliers in the smart elevator market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at... to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel's Analytics Dashboard.

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At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact: Roy Almaguer Lucintel Dallas, Texas, USA Email:... Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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