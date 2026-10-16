MENAFN - GetNews)"Lucintel Forecasts the Global Telecom Cable Market to Reach $117 billion by 2035"Lucintel forecasts the global telecom cable market to reach $117 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Expansion is driven by fiber optic cable adoption, telecom infrastructure investment, and rural broadband expansion.

Dallas, Texas - October 16, 2026 - According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global telecom cable market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, cat, data center, and computer network markets. The global telecom cable market is expected to reach an estimated $117 billion by 2035 from $72 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2027 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for investments in telecom infrastructure development, the rising demand for fiber optic cable installations, and the growing demand for broadband in rural areas.

Key Highlights of the Lucintel Telecom Cable Market Report:



Market Valuation: Projected to reach $117 billion by 2035, up from $72 billion in 2027.

Compound Annual Growth Rate: Forecasted to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2027–2035).

High-Growth Application Segments: Broad market opportunities across telecommunications, CATV, data centers, and computer networks.

Primary Market Drivers:



Accelerated global investments in next-generation telecom infrastructure.



Surging worldwide demand for high-capacity fiber optic cable installations. Government and private initiatives expanding high-speed broadband to rural and underserved regions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in telecom cable market to 2035 by type (sea based and others), application (telecommunication, catv, data center, computer network, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, sea based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the extensive global connectivity and cost-effective long-distance transmission.

Within the application category, telecommunication is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for high-speed data and internet connectivity.

Download sample by clicking on telecom cable market

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in digital infrastructure and network expansion.

Nexans S.A., General Cable, Prysmian group, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa Electric, LEONI, Fujikura, Hitachi Cable, LS Cable, CommScope are the major suppliers in the telecom cable market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at... to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel's Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact: Roy Almaguer Lucintel Dallas, Texas, USA Email:... Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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