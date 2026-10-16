Christmas Lights Party Bus Tours Return To Denver For The 2026 Holiday Season

MENAFN - GetNews) Christmas lights party bus tours from Forever Transportation stop at the Denver Christkindlmarket, the City and County Building, Union Station, and famous neighborhood displays like the Gingerbread House and the Star Wars House.

Denver, Colorado - October 16, 2026 - Christmas lights party bus tours are back in Denver for the 2026 holiday season. Forever Transportation is now booking tours for groups of 14 to 40 people. Tours start Friday, November 27, 2026, the day after Thanksgiving, once all three of downtown's big holiday displays are lit. Families, friends, coworkers, and holiday party groups can see the best lights in the city together without worrying about driving, parking, or the cold.`

Groups can choose a downtown route, a neighborhood route, or a custom mix of both.

The downtown route visits the city's biggest holiday sights. The bus stops at the Denver Christkindlmarket on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The market stop is available through December 23, when the market closes for the season. Guests can step off the bus to stroll the wooden market huts, grab a mug of something warm, and enjoy the music. The tour also stops at Civic Center to see the nightly light show on the City and County Building, and at Union Station for its holiday light display.

The neighborhood route is a Christmas light tour of the Denver area's most popular home displays, including some of the best Highlands Ranch Christmas lights. Two longtime favorites are back on the 2026 route: the Gingerbread House in Highlands Ranch and the Star Wars House in Centennial, along with the decorated neighborhoods around them.

Every party bus is decorated for the season, with perimeter seating so the whole group can face each other, and a sound system for holiday music. Groups who book the Signature Holiday Light Tour also get cookies, candy canes, and a hot chocolate bar on board. A visit from Santa can be added to any tour.

"Our Christmas lights party bus tours have become one of the most popular services we offer in Denver," said Kyle Pollard, owner of Forever Transportation. "Every year, hundreds of guests ride with us to see the best holiday lights in the metro area. Downtown, people get to see their own city in a way they never have before. There is the giant Christmas tree at Union Station, the Christkindlmarket where we let guests off to enjoy the market, and the light show at Civic Center. You can see their faces light up. In the neighborhoods, we roll past the Gingerbread House in Highlands Ranch and the Star Wars House in Centennial at about two miles an hour while everyone points out the windows. We even stop so groups can get out and take photos. It has become a yearly tradition for us, and we look forward to it every December."

Forever Transportation's party buses seat 14, 21, 30, or 40 passengers. Two hour and four hour tours are available. Groups can reserve a Christmas party bus, see tour details, and request a quote at forevertransportationdenver/services/holidaylights/.

About Forever Transportation

Forever Transportation is a luxury group transportation company based in Denver, Colorado. Since 2019, the company has provided party buses, executive shuttles, and charter buses for weddings, concerts at Red Rocks, corporate events, airport transfers to the mountains, and holiday light tours. Learn more at forevertransportationdenver.