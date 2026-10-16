QILEE To Showcase Advanced Modular And Containerized Water Treatment Solutions At VIETWATER 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Global water technology leader to present high-efficiency MBR systems, turnkey wastewater solutions, and smart automation equipment at Booth I16 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Vietnam - October 16, 2026 - QILEE, a globally recognized engineering and manufacturing leader in integrated water treatment technologies, has announced its participation in the 2026 Vietnam International Water Treatment Exhibition (VIETWATER 2026). The premier water industry event will take place from November 4 to 6, 2026, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Visitors and industry professionals are invited to meet the engineering team and explore QILEE's portfolio at Booth I16.

As rapid industrialization and urban expansion across Vietnam and Southeast Asia drive rising demand for compliant water treatment infrastructure, municipal authorities, industrial parks, water utility companies, EPC general contractors and regional distributors face growing pressure to upgrade water systems, meet strict environmental discharge standards, and ensure stable industrial wastewater treatment and reuse capacity. QILEE's participation in VIETWATER 2026 precisely addresses local market pain points, bringing field-proven modular and containerized water treatment solutions optimized for fast deployment, stable operation and low lifecycle investment.

Comprehensive Showcase: From Core Components to Turnkey Plants

At Booth I16, QILEE will present an extensive lineup of equipment and engineering solutions tailored for EPC contractors, industrial operators, municipal facilities, and regional distribution partners:



Integrated & Containerized Systems: Pre-assembled, containerized water treatment plants, complete integrated Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), and advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) systems designed to maximize treatment efficiency within compact physical footprints.

Core Separation & Biological Components: High-performance tubular membranes, biological media (bio-media) for enhanced nutrient removal, and high-rate Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) clarification units. Intelligent Automation & Process Equipment: Fully automated chemical dosing skids, industrial evaporators, and precision fluid separation equipment that eliminate manual chemical handling errors and stabilize process chemistry.

Engineered for Speed, Reliability, and Operational Simplicity

Drawing on decades of manufacturing excellence, QILEE's modular treatment packages resolve key bottlenecks associated with conventional civil infrastructure projects:

Rapid Deployment: Modular integrated design greatly shortens on-site construction and commissioning time, suitable for fast-track industrial projects and emergency water treatment demands.

Plug-and-Play Operation: All systems are fully pre-assembled, wired and tested in the factory. No complicated on-site civil construction is required, enabling rapid startup after on-site installation.

High Customization: Provides targeted process packages for high-difficulty industrial wastewater and decentralized water supply in remote areas, adapting to diverse local water quality and project conditions in Southeast Asia.

Smart Automation: Equipped with intelligent control systems to realize real-time monitoring and automatic adjustment, ensuring stable effluent quality and minimizing manual operation and maintenance costs.

A Proven Heritage of Global Innovation

Backed by more than two decades of dedicated manufacturing experience, QILEE brings an established international pedigree to Southeast Asia. The company's portfolio encompasses over 34 proprietary patents and more than 5,000 successfully executed installations worldwide. QILEE's end-to-end service framework spans foundational R&D, customized process design, stringent factory fabrication, and comprehensive on-site commissioning and after-sales support.

Industry delegates, municipal stakeholders, project contractors, and prospective regional distributors are invited to visit Booth I16 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre during VIETWATER 2026 to discuss upcoming projects and explore customized technology partnerships.

Event Details:



Event Name: VIETWATER 2026 | Booth I16

Location: Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Dates: November 4-6, 2026

For inquiries, contact:

Website:

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WhatsApp: +86 13636655908

Telephone: +86 13370035529

About QILEE

QILEE is a leading global provider of custom modular and containerized water treatment systems. Specializing in process design, customized engineering, factory prefabrication and full turnkey deployment, the company delivers tailored solutions for municipal water supply, industrial wastewater treatment, pure water production and large-scale desalination. With 20+ years of industry experience, 5,000+ completed projects worldwide and 34 independent patents, QILEE serves over 50 countries with reliable, scalable and eco-friendly water treatment technologies.