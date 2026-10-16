SOUDIAN Expands Thailand Shared Power Bank Network With Localized Partnership Program

SOUDIAN is expanding its shared power bank services in Thailand and inviting local partners to participate in the development of localized charging networks.

Thailand has a population of approximately 65.81 million and welcomed more than 30 million international visitors in 2025. The country's tourism, retail, dining and entertainment sectors create strong demand for convenient mobile charging services in high-traffic locations.

Shared power bank services can support users in shopping malls, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions, transportation hubs, offices and entertainment venues. By providing convenient access to portable charging, operators can improve the customer experience while developing new commercial opportunities for local locations.

Localized Shared Charging Solutions for Thailand

SOUDIAN provides shared power bank rental stations, rental-ready power banks and intelligent management tools for commercial deployment.

The solution helps local partners manage deployed equipment, monitor station operations and develop merchant networks. Partnership plans can be adapted according to local market conditions, venue resources and operational capabilities.

SOUDIAN's Thailand partnership program can start from 50 shared power bank units, providing an accessible entry point for partners who want to develop a local shared charging network.

Partners can learn more about the cooperation model on the SOUDIAN Partnership page.

Local Delivery and Payment Support

To support efficient market deployment, SOUDIAN provides delivery within 7 days for eligible Thailand projects.

The service can also support payment methods commonly used in the Thai market, including PromptPay, TrueMoney and LINE Pay. These payment options help create a more convenient rental experience for local users and international visitors.

Compliance and Product Support

Product compliance is an important part of shared charging operations in international markets. Relevant SOUDIAN products and projects are supported by MBTC and TISI certifications, helping partners meet applicable requirements for local deployment.

SOUDIAN also provides product and supply chain support as local charging networks expand. This includes equipment supply, deployment planning and operational assistance based on project requirements.

Partners can explore SOUDIAN's shared charging station solutions for different commercial and public-space applications.

Flexible Partnership Opportunities

SOUDIAN welcomes different types of partners in Thailand, including:



Entrepreneurs and investors interested in shared charging operations

Distributors and local service providers

Companies with retail, hospitality or entertainment networks

Partners with access to shopping malls, restaurants, hotels or tourist locations Operators with local market development and maintenance capabilities

Depending on the partner's resources and business objectives, cooperation may include equipment operation, station deployment, merchant development, local service support or commercial resource cooperation.

SOUDIAN's international deployment experience can be explored through its global case studies.

Building the Next Stage of Shared Charging in Thailand

Thailand is an important market in SOUDIAN's international expansion strategy. With a large domestic population, strong tourism activity and diverse commercial environments, the country offers opportunities for shared charging services in multiple high-frequency use scenarios.

SOUDIAN is looking for local partners who understand the Thailand market and have access to commercial locations, business networks or operational resources.

Businesses interested in developing a shared power bank network in Thailand are welcome to contact SOUDIAN to discuss suitable cooperation models and market plans.

For partnership inquiries, please email:

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FAQ

What is the SOUDIAN Thailand partnership program?

The program supports local partners who want to develop shared power bank charging services in Thailand through commercial locations, merchant networks and local operations.

How many units are required to start a Thailand project?

Eligible Thailand partnership projects can start from 50 shared power bank units.

Where can shared power bank services be deployed?

Potential locations include convenience stores, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, transportation hubs, offices and tourist attractions.

What payment methods can the service support?

The service can support payment methods including PromptPay, TrueMoney and LINE Pay, subject to project requirements and local integration conditions.

How quickly can eligible Thailand projects receive delivery?

Eligible Thailand projects can receive delivery support within seven days.

Are SOUDIAN products certified for the Thailand market?

Relevant SOUDIAN products and projects are supported by MBTC and TISI certifications. The applicable certification scope should be confirmed according to the specific product and project.

How can I become a SOUDIAN partner in Thailand?

You can visit the SOUDIAN Partnership page or email... to discuss cooperation opportunities.

About Us

SOUDIAN is the global brand of Zhumang Technology Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese manufacturer and operator of intelligent infrastructure for public spaces own well-known brands including SOUDIAN and JIEDIAN. Our shared power banks and two-wheel charging piles consistently rank among the Top 3 in China. Zhumang Technology specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and operation of smart public infrastructure - ranging from shared power banks and EV charging piles to retail solutions and service robots.