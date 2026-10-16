Automatic Laminated Filter Manufacturer Updates Product Information For Agricultural Irrigation

Automatic laminated filter, also known as automatic disc filter, is a vital pretreatment device widely installed in agricultural drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation systems. It adopts stacked grooved plastic discs as the core filter element to realize three-dimensional deep filtration. Suspended solids, silt and algae in raw water can be effectively intercepted, which prevents blockage of drip tape, precast hole water hose and other downstream irrigation components, greatly reducing maintenance work for farm irrigation projects.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd is a professional manufacturer of agricultural irrigation equipment. Our product portfolio includes drip tape, precast hole water hose, intelligent water and fertilizer integrated machines, sand filters and automatic laminated filters. Our automatic laminated filter supports dual trigger modes of pressure difference and timing control. When the preset threshold is reached, the system will start automatic backwashing without manual intervention. During backwashing, the disc stack loosens and high-speed water flow washes away trapped impurities rapidly. The whole backwash cycle only takes a short time and consumes little flushing water, while the system can maintain continuous water supply.

Our automatic laminated filter is made of corrosion-resistant polymer material, featuring compact structure, small footprint and long service life. Multiple filtration precision options are available to meet different water quality conditions. It works well for farmland, greenhouse, orchard and landscape irrigation projects. We carry out strict factory tests for every unit to guarantee stable performance under long-time field operation.

When you request automatic laminated filter quotes, our technical team will evaluate your water source condition, flow rate and irrigation layout, recommending suitable models and providing complete parameter sheets. As a direct factory exporter, we offer competitive pricing and flexible customization. We provide full export support for overseas irrigation contractors and farm owners. Feel free to contact us to get your automatic laminated filter quotation and irrigation system solution.

## FAQ

**Q: What is the main function of automatic laminated filter?**

A: It removes sediment, algae and suspended particles from irrigation water, protecting drip irrigation pipelines and emitters from clogging.

**Q: How does automatic backwash work?**

A: The system monitors pressure difference or running time automatically. Once triggered, the valve reverses water flow to flush dirt from disc stacks automatically.

**Q: Can laminated filter work together with sand filter?**

A: Yes. Many large irrigation projects use sand filter as primary filtration and automatic laminated filter as secondary fine filtration for better water purification.

About Us

Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.