Precast Hole Water Hose Offers Practical Solutions For Agricultural Irrigation

Precast hole water hose is a popular irrigation tool for farmland and greenhouses. It comes with pre-opened water outlets, **no on-site punching required**, which saves much time and labor during installation. The hose boasts good wear resistance and excellent pressure resistance, stable for long-time field use.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd is a professional manufacturer of agricultural irrigation equipment. Our main products include drip tape, precast hole water hose, intelligent water and fertilizer integrated machines, sand filters and other complete irrigation supplies.

As a trusted precast hole water hose factory, we strictly control production quality to ensure reliable performance. We provide factory direct sales with favorable prices. Our irrigation products are suitable for various crop planting scenarios. Customized solutions and export support are available. Welcome global customers to contact us and get your irrigation project solutions.

About Us

Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.