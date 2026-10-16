Wholesale Flanged Butterfly Valves Become Available For Industrial Applications

When sourcing butterfly valve

Our product range covers wafer, lug, double-flanged and grooved butterfly valves, along with stainless steel and PTFE-lined options. With different materials, connection standards and operating methods available, we can help customers select suitable products for their pipeline requirements.

Butterfly Valves and Matching Flanges

Correct flange dimensions are essential for a secure pipeline connection. Our butterfly valves are available with drilling patterns to suit applicable ASME, DIN, EN and JIS standards, depending on the model and specification. Before ordering, customers should confirm the valve size, pressure rating, face-to-face dimensions and flange drilling requirements.

For applications requiring a flanged body, our Wholesale Double Flange Type Butterfly Valve

A lug type butterfly valve is another practical option for industrial piping. Its threaded lugs allow the valve to be installed between flanges, and certain designs can support end-of-line service when approved for that application and pressure rating. This makes lug valves useful in water distribution, building services and general industrial systems.

As a Lug Type Butterfly Valve Installation Factory, we can supply valves with suitable installation hardware according to project requirements. Customers should confirm bolt lengths, gasket selection and installation arrangements before placing a bulk order.

For mechanical piping systems, our Wholesale Groove Butterfly Valve

Material Options for Different Applications

Material selection depends on the fluid, operating temperature, pressure and required service life.

Our Stainless Steel Butterfly Valve

For more demanding chemical applications, a PTFE Lined butterfly valve Supplier should be able to explain the liner material, thickness, operating limits and compatibility with the process fluid.

Our PTFE-lined butterfly valves combine a metal body with a PTFE or modified PTFE lining to protect wetted surfaces from compatible corrosive media. Depending on the design, these valves may be suitable for selected chemical-processing and industrial applications. The actual chemical concentration, temperature and pressure should always be reviewed before selection.

Spare parts, including seats and other sealing components, can also be supplied according to the valve model. Providing the original model number or technical drawing helps ensure the correct replacement parts are selected.

Manual and Electric Operation

Different pipeline systems require different operating methods. As a Manual operated butterfly valve Manufacturer, we offer lever-operated valves for smaller sizes and gear-operated designs for applications requiring greater operating torque.

For automated systems, electric actuators can be supplied according to the valve size, torque requirements, power supply and control signals. Marine applications may require additional protection against moisture, salt spray and condensation. Actuator enclosure ratings, coatings and backup functions should be specified according to the installation environment rather than assumed to be standard features.

Our range also includes Wholesale Butterfly Check Valves, such as wafer-type dual-plate designs for preventing reverse flow in pump discharge lines and other pipeline systems. The appropriate model depends on the required flow rate, pressure conditions and installation position.

A Reliable Supply Partner for Bulk Orders

For distributors, wholesalers and project contractors, purchasing from one valve manufacturer can simplify product selection, order coordination and after-sales support.

We support bulk orders for different butterfly valve designs, materials and connection types. OEM branding, customized specifications and export packaging can be discussed according to order quantity and technical requirements. Material certificates and inspection documents are available where specified and agreed for the order.

Before requesting a quotation, please provide the valve size, quantity, body and disc materials, seat material, pressure rating, connection standard and operating method. For flange-only orders, include the required flange dimensions, drilling pattern and material grade.

Contact our sales team to discuss wholesale flanges for butterfly valves, bulk butterfly valve orders or a customized supply package. Send us your drawings or specifications, and we will review the requirements and provide a quotation based on your project needs.

About Us

Established in 2016, Tianjin Top Automation Equipment Co., Ltd is located in the Wuxia Industrial Park, Dongli District, Tianjin, with a superior geographical location and convenient transportation. Tianjin Top Automation Equipment Co., Ltd is a joint stock company, the largest shareholder has two wholly owned factories, Tianjin Donglian Valve Factory (since1996) and Tianjin Dongfang Rubber Factory (since 1987).