Linqiao Machinery Highlights Industrial Tunnel Furnaces And PVC/TPR Full-Line Equipment For Three Key Markets In 2026

2026 is the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan. Manufacturing is upgrading with equipment renewal, energy saving and higher production demand. At the same time, IP merchandise, shoe soles and TPR safety gloves are growing fast worldwide. The PVC soft gel and TPR industry is moving toward large-scale, efficient, low-energy production.

Wenling Linqiao Machinery Co., Ltd. has many years of experience in PVC soft gel production equipment. We follow our principle: Quality Builds Reputation, Customer Needs First. We provide a complete solution:

Industrial Tunnel Furnace + PVC Drip Molding Line + TPR Glove Machine + PVC Shoe Sole Line

Our equipment is widely used for IP products, PVC shoe soles, TPR safety gloves, soft gel toys and logos. We help global customers improve production and competitiveness.

1. Three Strong Growing Markets

Creative Industry

IP Cultural & Creative Products

Demand for soft gel dolls, keychains, pendants and badges is rising rapidly. Producers need fast, stable and high-quality production equipment.

Footwear

Shoe Materials & Shoe Soles

Footwear consumption is recovering. PVC drip-molded soles, non-slip soles and decorative soles need stable and automatic production lines.

Safety Gear

TPR Safety Gloves

Global safety standards are higher. TPR hot-pressed gloves and fully dipped gloves are in great need of efficient and reliable machines.

2. Our Key Equipment Advantages

Industrial Tunnel Furnace

Uses far-infrared and hot air circulation for even heating and fast curing 24-hour non-stop production, much more efficient than traditional ovens adjustable from room temperature to 550°C, works with PVC and TPR insulation saves energy and meets green production needs.

PVC Drip Molding / Shoe Sole Line

Uses 2080B stainless steel chain, durable and rust-proof upper and lower temperature control ensures clear patterns and high yield water cooling keeps the machine stable for long working hours offer fully automatic, semi-automatic, two-way and unilateral models.

TPR Glove Hot-Pressing Complete Equipment

Multi-stage pressure control for stable and consistent gloves control, easy to operate and learn water cooling improves efficiency and product quality for mass production of TPR hot-pressed gloves and fully dipped gloves.

Full Line Solution

We support the whole process:

vacuum mixing → automatic base feeding → drip molding → mold closing → tunnel furnace drying → cooling and output

We provide full-line planning, installation, debugging and after-sales service.

3. Our Markets

Our equipment is widely used in Zhejiang, Guangdong, Fujian, Shandong, Jiangsu, Sichuan, Hebei and other major production areas.

Global Export

We also export to Vietnam, Thailand, India, Pakistan, Honduras and other countries. With stable quality, good cost-performance and complete service, we are a trusted partner for manufacturers worldwide.

4. Our Future Commitment

Linqiao Machinery will keep improving our industrial tunnel furnaces, Pvc Lines and TPR machines. We focus on IP products, shoe soles, safety gloves and soft gel goods. We will provide better products and services to help global customers reduce costs, improve efficiency and grow steadily.

About Linqiao Machinery

Wenling Linqiao Machinery Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of PVC soft gel production equipment. Our main products include automatic drip molding ovens, PVC drip molding lines, PVC shoe sole lines, TPR hot-pressing glove machines, industrial tunnel furnaces, mold closing machines, vacuum mixers and automatic base machines. We provide efficient, stable and energy-saving solutions for IP products, shoe materials, safety protection and soft gel manufacturers. Our products sell well worldwide.

About Us

Wenling Linqiao Machinery Co., Ltd. has been a key player in the soft rubber trademark equipment manufacturing for nearly 20 years. Our long - standing presence has allowed us to master the core technologies and understand the industry's subtleties.