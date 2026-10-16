QILEE Unveils Containerized Integrated DAF, Chemical Dosing And Multi-Plate Screw Dewatering System For Industrial Wastewater Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews) Prefabricated 20-Foot Mobile Unit Combines Microbubble Clarification, Automated PAC/PAM Dosing, and Low-Speed Screw Dewatering to Cut Sludge Volume and Eliminate Complex Civil Works.

Shanghai, China - October 16, 2026 - QILEE, an international developer of modular water and wastewater treatment solutions, has officially announced the launch of its Containerized Integrated Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF), Chemical Dosing, and Multi-Plate Screw Sludge Dewatering System. Engineered to address stringent global discharge standards, rising sludge hauling costs, and demanding footprint constraints, this comprehensive plug-and-play solution consolidates advanced primary clarification, automated chemical conditioning, and mechanical dewatering inside a standard shipping container.

Industrial facilities and remote operators routinely encounter challenges when treating wastewater streams high in suspended solids, free oils, and emulsified grease. Conventional approaches frequently require separate civil works, independent chemical preparation skids, intermediate sludge storage holding basins, and detached filter presses. By contrast, QILEE's modular platform integrates these discrete unit operations into a single automated, continuous-flow process that requires minimal on-site civil preparation and allows rapid deployment.

End-to-End Wastewater Clarification and In-Line Dewatering

The newly introduced platform combines three synchronized subsystems operating under unified supervisory control:

Raw influent entering the container is dosed with polyaluminum chloride (PAC) and polyacrylamide (PAM) via high-precision metering pumps and inline agitators to destabilize colloidal contaminants and promote rapid flocculation.The chemically conditioned wastewater enters a specialized contact chamber where pressurized recirculation water releases dense clouds of microbubbles. These microbubbles adhere to flocculated solids, oils, and colloidal particles, floating them upward to form a thick surface scum layer while clarified effluent discharges from the bottom.Rather than directing floats to external holding pits, the system automatically skims and conveys the scum directly to the screw dewatering unit. A secondary injection of PAM conditions the feed before it passes through alternating moving and stationary rings driven by a low-speed screw shaft. The scum is transported directly without intermediate stacking to avoid secondary pollution.

The integrated screw press produces a dewatered cake with a final moisture content of 75% to 80%, discharging solids automatically while directing filtrate back to the head of the system. By eliminating intermediate sludge storage, the design eliminates septic odor development, mitigates risks of secondary environmental pollution, and significantly lowers volume-dependent off-site disposal expenses.

Engineered Performance and Technical Specifications

Standardized on a baseline capacity of 50 m3/day (customizable to specific industrial flow requirements) housed in a standard 20-foot intermodal container, the system is designed for continuous 24-hour operation under demanding industrial conditions:

Technical Specifications



Treatment Capacity: 50 m3/day (24-hour continuous baseline)

Footprint / Enclosure: Standard 20-foot shipping container

Material Construction: SS304 stainless steel for all wetted parts and structural frames

Electrical Service: Three-phase AC 380 V, total installed power approximately 16 kW

Influent Loading Limits: Suspended Solids (SS) ≤ 3,000 mg/L, Oil & Grease ≤ 500 mg/L

Effluent Performance: Suspended Solids (SS) ≤ 50 mg/L, Oil & Grease removal efficiency ≥ 90%

Sludge Cake Moisture: 75%–80% with automatic solids discharge

Core Components:



DAF reaction chamber



Air dissolving tank



Microbubble release manifold



Mechanical scum skimmer



Chemical mixing tanks



Dosing pumps



Screw press Centralized PLC cabinet

The clarified effluent meets standards for direct transfer to downstream biological treatment stages or secondary membrane filtration polishing steps. Because wetted components are fabricated from SS304 stainless steel, the equipment demonstrates strong resistance against corrosive chemical wastewater and abrasive industrial flows.

Unattended Operation and Clog-Resistant Dewatering

Operation is coordinated by an integrated Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) featuring an intuitive touchscreen Human-Machine Interface (HMI). The control architecture automates chemical delivery rates, scum skimming intervals, sludge feed pumping, and dewatering compression cycles. Built-in system safeties include real-time liquid-level sensors, line-pressure monitors, overcurrent trip protection, fault alarm and automated fault interlocks, enabling fully unattended operations across multiple shifts.

Furthermore, the multi-plate screw dewatering mechanism functions at low rotational speeds, providing exceptional resistance to clogging, a common failure point in conventional plate-and-frame filter presses treating sticky, high-oil sludges. The slow-turning, self-cleaning ring geometry does not depend on high-pressure backwashing water cycles, significantly reducing ongoing maintenance requirements and electrical consumption.

Multi-Industry Utility and Rapid Deployment

QILEE's containerized infrastructure is purpose-built for industries where operational agility, environmental compliance, and rapid commissioning are critical:



Mining and Metallurgy: Pretreatment of mineral processing slurries and oily pit runoff to extract heavy suspended solids and mineral oil.

Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Pesticide Industries: Clarification of process wash water, chemical intermediate streams, and synthesis effluents containing emulsified hydrocarbons and fine colloids.

Power Generation: Pretreatment of power plant oily wastewater and circulating cooling tower blowdown.

Municipal Sewage & Waterworks: Fast-response emergency wastewater treatment, temporary capacity augmentation during plant overhauls, and mobile sludge thickening and dewatering.

Textile, Paper, and Petrochemical Plants: Treatment of desizing effluents, paper mill whitewater solids recovery, and hydrocarbon stripping from petrochemical streams. Food & Slaughterhouse, Catering Wastewater: Rapid separation of animal fats, vegetable oils, and organic suspended matter from high-load washings.

Because every unit is prefabricated, pre-wired, and fully wet-tested at the factory before dispatch, installation requires only basic field utility connections: raw water inlet, treated water outlet, sludge cake receiving bin, and primary three-phase power. Civil works are reduced to a level concrete pad, making the system practical for temporary projects, emergency remediation campaigns, and overseas remote ventures.

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Telephone: +86 13370035529

About QILEE

QILEE is a global leader in integrated water treatment solutions with over 20 years of experience in industrial and municipal water management. Specializing in high-efficiency sedimentation, membrane separation, and containerized mobile water units, QILEE serves customers in over 50 countries, dedicated to solving global water scarcity through innovation.