Monport Autoforge Xpro: A Compact Dual Laser Engraver For Flexible Creative Workspaces

MENAFN - GetNews) With 30W fiber and 20W diode laser technology in one desktop system, AutoForge XPro helps creators explore metal and nonmetal personalization within a more flexible workspace.

Seattle, USA - October 16, 2026 - Independent creators and small businesses often want to offer more personalized products without filling their workshops with separate machines for every material. A metal nameplate, a wooden gift and a leather accessory can each require a different production approach, making workspace planning an important part of creative growth. Monport is highlighting the Monport AutoForge XPro as a space-conscious option for these mixed-material needs. By bringing two complementary laser technologies into one desktop platform, the system is designed to give makers greater project flexibility while keeping their daily creative workflow organized.

Dual-Laser Versatility for More Creative Possibilities

At the center of the AutoForge XPro is a 30W fiber and 20W diode dual-laser system. The 30W fiber source is intended for compatible metals such as stainless steel, aluminum and brass, making it relevant to engraved tags, identification plates and personalized metal keepsakes. The 20W blue diode source supports work on compatible nonmetal materials, including wood, leather and selected opaque acrylic surfaces. Actual results depend on the particular material and finish.

This pairing matters most when creative projects cross material categories. A gift seller might prepare a metal pet tag for one customer and a wooden ornament for another, without needing two separate laser machines for those different jobs. A studio producing custom branding could likewise explore metal labels alongside wood and leather pieces. Rather than presenting power alone as the selling point, AutoForge XPro brings complementary processes into one workflow. That distinction can matter for a small business offering matching designs across different products: a customer might request a coordinated metal tag, wooden keepsake and leather accessory. The ability to serve these requests with one laser platform can help a studio expand its catalog without planning around two separate machines.

Compact Design Meets Smart Engraving Technology

Workspace can be a limiting factor for independent makers, especially in home studios, small customization shops and shared creative areas. AutoForge XPro uses an integrated desktop format with a 230 × 230 mm engraving area, providing a defined work zone for smaller personalized items and multiple compact pieces. Combining both laser sources within one machine can reduce the need to allocate separate bench space to two engraving systems. As with any professional laser setup, an appropriate installation must also account for ventilation, equipment clearance and safety requirements.

The machine is designed to make project preparation more visual and convenient. Its 16MP HD camera supports live preview and artwork positioning, while Auto Focus assists with preparing compatible workpieces. A 4.3-inch touchscreen allows adjustments through the machine interface, and USB offline engraving supports selected workflows without a continuously connected computer. These AutoForge XPro smart engraving features are particularly useful to consider when a studio frequently changes designs or materials. The aim is a more coordinated desktop workflow-not a promise that every project will require less time or no operator supervision.

Flexible Applications for Creators and Small Businesses

The creative value of dual-laser technology becomes clearer through actual product ideas. With the fiber source, a small business can explore compatible metal tags, customized identification plates and branded metal accessories. With the diode source, creators can develop engraved wooden keepsakes, decorative signs, leather keychains and other personalized lifestyle goods made from suitable materials. A mixed-material gift collection could bring these categories together under one design theme, giving sellers more options for seasonal launches and customer requests.

For an independent creator, having more material options in one workspace can make experimentation more practical. A small studio could test a new product line before committing to additional dedicated equipment, while an established customization shop might add new offerings alongside its current bestsellers. In that setting, the value lies less in producing one item at maximum speed and more in giving an independent business room to develop different kinds of original merchandise.

Ultimately, creative freedom is about being able to respond to the next idea. With two laser technologies, camera-assisted positioning and a compact integrated design, AutoForge XPro offers a way for qualified workshop operators to explore a wider mix of personalized products from one workstation.

About Monport

Monport develops CO2 and fiber laser engraving solutions for makers, independent creators and commercial workshops. Its product portfolio addresses a range of customization, marking and fabrication needs. To review specifications, included components and material suitability, explore the Monport AutoForge XPro official product page.