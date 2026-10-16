MENAFN - GetNews)"Shouguang Golden Chemical Co., Ltd."Shouguang Golden Chemical Co., Ltd. outlines its calcium chloride product portfolio, quality management background, and export services for international industrial buyers seeking 94% and 77% calcium chloride products.

SHOUGUANG, China - October 16, 2026 - Shouguang Golden Chemical Co., Ltd., a Chinese chemical manufacturer and supplier established in 2004, continues to serve domestic and international markets with calcium chloride and other industrial chemicals. Operating a 36,000-square-meter production facility in Shouguang, Shandong Province, the company supports procurement inquiries from distributors, importers, wholesalers, and industrial users seeking chemical products and export coordination.

With international customers across the European Union, the Middle East, and Africa, the company provides a sourcing contact for buyers evaluating calcium chloride specifications, product forms, quality documentation, and supply arrangements.

Calcium Chloride Products for Industrial Procurement

Calcium chloride is used in various industrial applications, including deicing, moisture control, dust suppression, and selected manufacturing processes. Product concentration and physical form are important considerations when purchasing the material, as requirements differ according to the intended application.

Shouguang Golden Chemical's product portfolio includes calcium chloride in several physical forms. For procurement teams evaluating Calcium Chloride 94% Granules, product specifications, particle characteristics, packaging, and availability are important factors when comparing suppliers.

Buyers searching for a Calcium Chloride 94% Granules manufacturer may also evaluate Calcium Chloride 94% Prills and Calcium Chloride 94% Pellets, depending on their required material specifications. These product names can describe different physical forms, so purchasers should confirm the exact grade and form before placing orders.

The company's product sourcing discussions also cover the broader 77% calcium chloride category. Buyers evaluating Calcium Chloride 77% Granules

Product Form and Concentration Guide Procurement Decisions

Different calcium chloride grades may be required for different handling, processing, and application conditions. Procurement teams therefore benefit from clearly defined product specifications when comparing potential suppliers.

Powder products represent another category for industrial purchasing. Companies evaluating Calcium Chloride 94% Powder

For pellet-based procurement, Calcium Chloride 94% Pellets and Calcium Chloride 77% Pellets are additional product-specific terms that buyers may use when communicating their requirements. Confirming the precise grade and physical form helps reduce specification mismatches and supports clearer purchasing decisions.

Quality Management and International Market Experience

Quality management and regulatory documentation are important considerations in international chemical sourcing. Buyers commonly assess supplier experience, product specifications, relevant certifications, and the documentation required for their destination markets.

According to company information, Shouguang Golden Chemical obtained ISO 9001:2008 quality management system certification for its calcium chloride quality management in 2015. The company also obtained EU REACH-related certification in 2019 in response to European customer requirements.

The scope and current validity of relevant certifications should be verified for the specific product and transaction. Buyers evaluating a Calcium Chloride 94% Prills supplier or a Calcium Chloride 77% Powder supplier can request applicable documentation as part of their supplier qualification process.

The company reports sales in more than 30 cities across China, alongside exports to international markets including the European Union, the Middle East, and Africa. This established market presence provides a foundation for serving customers with cross-border chemical sourcing requirements.

Qingdao Trade Office Supports Export Coordination

In 2019, Shouguang Golden Chemical established a dedicated foreign trade department in Qingdao to strengthen international customer communication and import-export services. The office is located near Qingdao Port, providing a base for coordinating export-related activities.

International procurement teams can contact the company to discuss product availability, specifications, packaging requirements, order quantities, and shipping arrangements. Clear communication about these details helps buyers evaluate whether a proposed supply arrangement meets their commercial and operational needs.

For businesses comparing a Calcium Chloride 94% Granules supplier with alternative sourcing options, direct discussions about product specifications and export requirements can help establish a more informed basis for procurement.

Broader Industrial Chemical Portfolio

Beyond calcium chloride, Shouguang Golden Chemical supplies magnesium chloride, sodium bromide, snow-melting agents, and phenyl fluoride. The company's listed product categories include magnesium chloride flakes and powder, sodium bromide powder and liquid, and snow-melting agents.

This portfolio provides an additional point of contact for buyers investigating multiple chemical product categories. Product-specific requirements, technical documentation, availability, and applicable regulatory considerations should be confirmed directly with the company.

About Shouguang Golden Chemical Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2004, Shouguang Golden Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Chinese chemical manufacturer and supplier based in Shouguang, Shandong Province, with a dedicated sales office in Qingdao. The company focuses on calcium chloride and other chemical products for domestic and international markets, emphasizing quality management, customer service, and export coordination.

For buyers seeking