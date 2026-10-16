DAXIN Highlights Tissue Folding Machine Options For Buyers Planning Equipment Purchases

MENAFN - GetNews)"DONGGUANG DAXIN AUTOMATIC EQUIPMENT CO., LTD."DAXIN highlights tissue folding machine options for equipment purchases and production upgrades, including V-fold facial tissue machines, four-side embossing configurations, and N-fold hand towel machines. Published specifications and practical selection guidance help buyers evaluate paper compatibility, production capacity, and integration with cutting and packaging equipment.

DONGGUAN, China, October 16, 2026 - DAXIN is highlighting its range for manufacturers assessing equipment purchases and production upgrades. DAXIN is a manufacturer of tissue folding machines and integrated tissue converting equipment. Its portfolio includes automatic V-fold facial tissue folding machines, a V-fold facial tissue folder with four-side embossing, and an automatic N-fold hand towel folding machine, giving purchasing teams three defined product configurations to evaluate.

For converters preparing Q4 2026 purchasing reviews or 2027 investment plans, three factors should guide the selection: the finished tissue format, compatibility with the intended paper, and the required downstream processing sequence. The company's published specifications provide a starting point for evaluating these factors before requesting a quotation.

DAXIN Tissue Folding Machine Specifications Clarify Product Selection

DAXIN's folding equipment serves distinct product requirements. Its published specifications provide reference ranges for paper compatibility, folding speed, and production capacity, helping buyers identify which configuration warrants further evaluation.

Automatic V-fold facial tissue folding machine. Published specifications list a production capacity of 600–1,000 sheets per minute per lane, a folding speed of 60–100 meters per minute, and a paper basis-weight range of 13–22 g/m2. Buyers producing V-fold facial tissues can use these figures to begin evaluating the configuration.

V-fold facial tissue folder with four-side embossing. This configuration combines V-fold facial tissue production with four-side embossing. Its published capacity is 800–1,300 sheets per minute per lane, with a folding speed of 80–120 meters per minute and a paper basis-weight range of 13–22 g/m2.

Automatic N-fold. The hand towel folding machine has a published capacity of 500–800 sheets per minute per lane, a folding speed of 60–100 meters per minute, and a paper basis-weight range of 13–50 g/m2. Its N-fold format and broader listed basis-weight range distinguish this offering from the facial tissue configurations.

These figures are catalog references, rather than guaranteed output for every paper grade or operating condition. Final capacity, compatible materials, and the selected machine configuration should be confirmed for the buyer's intended product. Per-lane figures should also be distinguished from total machine output when comparing quotations.

Choosing Between Facial Tissue and Hand Towel Applications

Within DAXIN's range, V-fold machines serve facial tissue applications, while the N-fold machine serves folded hand towel production. Four-side embossing is a configuration choice within the V-fold facial tissue offering. The product format therefore determines the initial equipment choice; the desired finish helps narrow the configuration.

For buyers assessing embossed facial tissues, the four-side embossing version is the relevant option to evaluate. For N-fold hand towels, the dedicated hand towel machine is the relevant starting point. In either case, paper samples, sheet dimensions, ply count, and pack requirements should guide technical confirmation.

The published capacity ranges do not establish which machine will perform better on an identical product. Comparisons should use agreed paper specifications and operating conditions.

DAXIN Tissue Folding Machine Integration Extends to Complete Lines

DAXIN offers tissue converting equipment across folding, cutting, embossing, and packaging. Its production-line portfolio includes V-fold facial tissue lines, facial tissue carton-packing lines, and tissue cartoning and palletizing arrangements. This gives buyers a wider scope to discuss when purchasing a folding machine as part of an integrated installation.

For a facial tissue project, the purchasing scope may include a log saw cutting machine and a alongside the folder. DAXIN also lists dual-channel log saw equipment for buyers evaluating a dual channel tissue cutter. Selecting these stages together requires confirmation of product dimensions, transfer arrangements, and operating compatibility.

A converter considering embossed facial tissues can evaluate the folder alongside the intended cutting and packing sequence. Selecting a DAXIN tissue folding machine for a complete requires both product suitability and confirmed compatibility between processing stages. The downstream equipment must be evaluated against the proposed product and production flow.

A Defined Purchase Scope Helps Manage Upgrade Costs

DAXIN describes its supply scope as covering customized standalone machines and complete line projects. Manufacturers can therefore discuss a replacement folder, a broader line upgrade, or a new installation according to their factory requirements.

For an existing plant, the assessment should document the equipment already in place, available space, utilities, and any limitations in cutting or packaging. A higher listed folding capacity alone does not establish that the rest of the line can accommodate the proposed output.

DAXIN's wider catalog also addresses related product categories. Buyers seeking a bottom pull facial tissue machine can review its dedicated production-line offering. For roll products, a tissue rewinding machine inquiry can be directed toward the company's toilet paper rewinding machine range. These categories allow different projects to be discussed without assuming they use the same folding equipment.

Service and Acceptance Requirements Complete the Evaluation

DAXIN's company profile identifies installation and commissioning, technical support, and spare parts supply as elements of its customer support. For purchasing teams, these areas should form part of the equipment proposal alongside the machine configuration.

Before ordering a DAXIN tissue folding machine, buyers should agree on acceptance criteria using the intended product. The discussion can cover fold consistency, stack presentation, output assessment, and requirements for transfer to the next processing stage.

Commercial review should also establish the scope of operator training, maintenance documentation, spare parts provision, and commissioning responsibilities. Recording these items helps purchasing, engineering, and production teams assess the same proposal and understand the obligations associated with delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tissue Folding Machine Purchases

What is the difference between DAXIN's V-fold and N-fold machines?

The V-fold configurations are offered for facial tissue production, including a version with four-side embossing. The N-fold machine is offered for folded hand towels. Their published paper basis-weight ranges are 13–22 g/m2 and 13–50 g/m2, respectively; the intended paper still requires technical confirmation.

How should buyers compare tissue folding machine capacity?

Compare per-lane capacity, the number of active lanes, and expected saleable output under the same paper and product conditions. A per-lane catalog figure is not the total machine output or a guarantee of sustained finished-product production.

Can a DAXIN tissue folding machine work with existing cutting and packaging equipment?

Compatibility requires a project-specific review. Buyers should provide existing equipment specifications, product dimensions, transfer arrangements, and operating requirements so that interfaces and potential modifications can be assessed before ordering.

Request a Product-Specific DAXIN Tissue Folding Machine Proposal

Manufacturers evaluating purchases for upcoming production projects are encouraged to request current specifications and a configuration proposal based on their finished-product requirements. A useful inquiry includes paper samples or specifications, target dimensions, folding format, expected output, packaging requirements, and details of existing equipment.

With those inputs, the next step is to clarify machine suitability, identify integration questions, and agree on what must be demonstrated before acceptance. DAXIN tissue folding machine options give facial tissue and hand towel manufacturers a defined range from which to begin that evaluation.

About DAXIN

Founded in 2017, Dongguan Daxin Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. integrates research and development, manufacturing, and sales of tissue processing machinery. Its portfolio includes tissue folding machines, log saw cutting equipment, packaging machinery, embossing units, and integrated converting lines, with support extending to installation, commissioning, technical assistance, and spare parts supply.