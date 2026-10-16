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Minor Ammonia Leak Reported In Volyn Following Russian Strike On Facility

Minor Ammonia Leak Reported In Volyn Following Russian Strike On Facility


Date: 2026-10-16 09:35:08

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

“Volyn: In the Kamin-Kashirsky District, one person was killed and eight others were injured as a result of a Russian attack on a private enterprise. Rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of the enterprise's warehouse. Work is ongoing to dismantle and douse the structures,” the statement reads.

Specialists in radiation, chemical, and biological protection from the Volyn State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

“They determined that a minor ammonia leak had occurred and promptly took measures to contain it. No exceedances of the maximum permissible concentration of ammonia were recorded outside the facility,” the State Emergency Service reported.

Read also: Russian drone hits shopping mall in Sumy, injuring three

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, firefighters were forced to repeatedly suspend operations and retreat to safe areas.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Volyn, one person was killed and eight were injured as a result of a Russian attack on a private enterprise.

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UkrinForm

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