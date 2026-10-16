Houthis Target Vicinity Of Yemen's Aden Airport

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Houthi group targeted the vicinity of Aden International Airport in southern Yemen on Friday, according to Yemen's Information Ministry, Anadolu Ajansi (AA0 reported.

“Houthi has again targeted the vicinity of Aden International Airport, near Badr Camp,” the ministry wrote on X.

Separately, Yemeni news website Al-Masdar Online quoted local residents as saying they“heard two explosions in the city of Aden.”

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the ministry's statement.

The reported attack came a day after the presidential Maashiq Palace in Aden was targeted with ballistic missiles on Thursday, killing five people and injuring 16 others, according to Yemen's Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh.

The Yemeni government forces launched Dawn of Yemen offensive earlier this month to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital Sanaa.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government.

The latest fighting began in July and a 2022 truce broke down.

Houthis have also targeted energy and aviation sities in Saudi Arabia.

--NNN-ANADOLU