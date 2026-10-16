Hurricane Trudy Strengthens To Category 3 Off Mexico's Pacific Coast

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (NNN-Anadolu) - Hurricane Trudy strengthened to Category 3 in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday, threatening heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides along Mexico's southwestern and west-central coast, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The storm was located southwest of Acapulco, in the southern state of Guerrero, according to Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Trudy had maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres per hour (121 miles per hour), with stronger gusts, as it moved northwest, the SMN said.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that the storm could bring life-threatening flooding and landslides to parts of Mexico over the weekend.

Heavy rainfall is expected across several states along the Pacific coast, increasing the risk of flash floods, rising river levels and overflowing waterways.

The affected areas include Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, where authorities are monitoring the storm's trajectory and potential impact.

The SMN warned that rainfall could be particularly intense in parts of Guerrero and Oaxaca, two southwestern states vulnerable to flooding during tropical weather systems.

Strong winds are also expected along coastal areas, potentially affecting maritime activities and creating hazardous conditions for vessels.

Waves could reach 4 to 5 metres (13 to 16 feet) along parts of the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacan, according to the Mexican meteorological service.

The NHC warned that large swells generated by the hurricane could spread along Mexico's southwestern coast, producing dangerous surf and rip currents.

Authorities urged residents in coastal communities and areas prone to flooding and landslides to follow official weather bulletins and civil protection recommendations.

--NNN-ANADOLU