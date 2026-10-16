Update: Two Houthi Missiles Land Near Passenger Plane At Yemen's Aden Airport

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Two missiles launched by the Houthi group landed near a passenger plane preparing to depart Aden International Airport for Cairo,Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing Yemen's information minister.

In a statement on X, Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said Flight 612 was preparing for takeoff when the Houthis targeted the airport with two missiles.

He said the missiles landed about 500 metres (1,640 feet) from the aircraft and 100 metres from the middle of the runway.

No casualties were reported, according to the minister.

Al-Eryani described the attack as“not merely an attack on a civilian airport, but a direct threat to the lives of passengers and aviation crews, the safety of air navigation, and a flagrant violation of international laws.”

Yemen's Information Ministry earlier said on X that the Houthis had again targeted the vicinity of Aden International Airport, near Badr Camp.

Sources told Anadolu they heard three explosions in Aden and said the headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition in the al-Buraiqah district had also come under attack.

According to the sources, two missiles struck the runway of the military airfield inside Badr Camp, adjacent to Aden International Airport.

They said a third missile hit the coalition camp in al-Buraiqah.

The extent of the property damage was not immediately clear.

Separately, the Houthi-run Saba news agency cited a source as saying the group had launched strikes targeting a military headquarters and weapons depots inside Badr Camp.

The attacks came a day after ballistic missiles targeted the presidential Maashiq Palace in Aden on Thursday.

Yemeni Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh said five people were killed and 16 others injured in that attack.

The Yemeni government forces launched Dawn of Yemen offensive earlier this month to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital Sanaa.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognised government.

The latest fighting began in July and a 2022 truce broke down.

Houthis have also targeted energy and aviation sites in Saudi Arabia.

--NNN-ANADOLU