Kazakhstan's Goods Exports Rise 27.1% To $48.5B In H1 2026
This was reported in a press release published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy, citing data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
"Positive growth was recorded across more than 80% of commodity categories," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, citing the country's Bureau of National Statistics, exports of copper and copper cathodes increased by 58%, while shipments of copper ores and concentrates rose by 42.9%. Uranium exports grew by 15.1%, and wheat exports increased by 28.2% in 6 months. Sulfur exports rose 2.9-fold, while silver exports increased 2.4-fold.
Amid 9% growth in manufacturing, non-resource exports increased by 19.5% to $18.6 billion.
The ministry also reported continued growth in January–July 2026, with exports increasing by 15.8% year-on-year to $50.9 billion.
Kazakhstan's trade surplus reached $14 billion, exceeding the year-earlier figure by $5.4 billion, the ministry said.
According to Trend 's calculations, the trade surplus increased by 62.8% year-on-year.
The report says that agricultural exports rose by 34.8%, from $3.7 billion to $5 billion. The main contributors in 7 months were wheat, up 25.5%; sunflower oil, up 49.1%; animal feed, up 68.2%; flax seeds, which more than doubled; and flour, up 37.1%. These products accounted for around 60% of agricultural exports, according to the ministry.
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