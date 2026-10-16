Kazakhstan's Goods Exports Rise 27.1% To $48.5B In H1 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's exports under balance-of-payments statistics increased by 27.1% year-on-year to $48.5 billion in the first half of 2026.

This was reported in a press release published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy, citing data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

"Positive growth was recorded across more than 80% of commodity categories," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, citing the country's Bureau of National Statistics, exports of copper and copper cathodes increased by 58%, while shipments of copper ores and concentrates rose by 42.9%. Uranium exports grew by 15.1%, and wheat exports increased by 28.2% in 6 months. Sulfur exports rose 2.9-fold, while silver exports increased 2.4-fold.

Amid 9% growth in manufacturing, non-resource exports increased by 19.5% to $18.6 billion.

The ministry also reported continued growth in January–July 2026, with exports increasing by 15.8% year-on-year to $50.9 billion.

Kazakhstan's trade surplus reached $14 billion, exceeding the year-earlier figure by $5.4 billion, the ministry said.

According to Trend 's calculations, the trade surplus increased by 62.8% year-on-year.

The report says that agricultural exports rose by 34.8%, from $3.7 billion to $5 billion. The main contributors in 7 months were wheat, up 25.5%; sunflower oil, up 49.1%; animal feed, up 68.2%; flax seeds, which more than doubled; and flour, up 37.1%. These products accounted for around 60% of agricultural exports, according to the ministry.