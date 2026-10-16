Chatgpt Maintains Lead In Azerbaijan's AI Chatbot Market
ChatGPT's share increased by 2.69 percentage points from August.
Google Gemini ranked second with a 10.28% share, down 1.17 percentage points from the previous month.
Perplexity accounted for 2.34% of the market, followed by Claude at 0.83% and Microsoft Copilot at 0.24%.
Thus, ChatGPT continued to significantly outperform its closest competitors in Azerbaijan's AI chatbot market.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has begun the global rollout of GPT-6 in ChatGPT, accompanied by a new Intelligent UI feature that allows the chatbot to combine text, visuals, and interactive elements in its responses. The feature can include interactive charts, buttons, forms, diagrams, calculators and other tools.
OpenAI says GPT-6 can automatically select the most appropriate format for a response depending on the task. For example, it can use an interactive diagram to explain a complex topic or generate a calculator for a specific task.
OpenAI has also announced a new visual advertising format for ChatGPT. The company plans to begin testing the format later in October among Free and Go users in the US. OpenAI says the ads will be clearly separated from ChatGPT's responses and will not influence the answers generated by the chatbot.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment