Chatgpt Maintains Lead In Azerbaijan's AI Chatbot Market

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ChatGPT maintained its leading position in Azerbaijan's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot market in September 2026, with a market share of 86.3%, according to Trend 's calculations based on data from StatCounter Global Stats.

ChatGPT's share increased by 2.69 percentage points from August.

Google Gemini ranked second with a 10.28% share, down 1.17 percentage points from the previous month.

Perplexity accounted for 2.34% of the market, followed by Claude at 0.83% and Microsoft Copilot at 0.24%.

Thus, ChatGPT continued to significantly outperform its closest competitors in Azerbaijan's AI chatbot market.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has begun the global rollout of GPT-6 in ChatGPT, accompanied by a new Intelligent UI feature that allows the chatbot to combine text, visuals, and interactive elements in its responses. The feature can include interactive charts, buttons, forms, diagrams, calculators and other tools.

OpenAI says GPT-6 can automatically select the most appropriate format for a response depending on the task. For example, it can use an interactive diagram to explain a complex topic or generate a calculator for a specific task.

OpenAI has also announced a new visual advertising format for ChatGPT. The company plans to begin testing the format later in October among Free and Go users in the US. OpenAI says the ads will be clearly separated from ChatGPT's responses and will not influence the answers generated by the chatbot.