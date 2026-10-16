Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Presale To Announce 5Th CEX Partner As Bitcoin Price Prediction Reaches $175,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as the presale moves closer to announcing its fifth CEX partner. Four exchange partnerships are already in place, and online communities are increasingly debating whether Binance could be the next major name tied to $ALPE.









The countdown comes with AlphaPepe above $3.01 million raised and more than 12,500 holders already onboard. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has bounced back toward $82,000 after briefly breaking below $80,000, while a new $175,000 BTC forecast is giving retail bulls something much bigger to watch.

AlphaPepe's Fifth CEX Reveal Moves Into Focus

AlphaPepe's next exchange announcement is now the main presale catalyst. The project already has four CEX partnerships behind it, and the fifth partner reveal is coming soon as $ALPE remains before its first public exchange chart.

That timing is what makes the story attractive to retail. Buyers are watching the exchange network expand before open-market trading begins, rather than discovering the token after a major listing has already put it in front of a much larger audience.

Binance has become the name dominating online discussion around the reveal. With four partnerships already announced, communities are trying to work out whether AlphaPepe's fifth exchange could take the rollout into a much larger tier.

$3.01M Raised Before the Next Exchange Name Drops

The coming CEX reveal is arriving with considerably more momentum behind AlphaPepe than earlier exchange updates. The presale has crossed $3.01 million raised and 12,500 holders, with more than 100 new holders reportedly joining every day.

That means the fifth announcement will land in front of an existing retail crowd. AlphaPepe is not trying to find its first buyers after exchange exposure arrives. Thousands are already positioned before the next exchange name enters the story.

The current presale price is $0.03368, while the listing price starts from $0.08. For buyers focused on timing, the attraction is straightforward: the next CEX catalyst is still ahead while the token remains in its pre-listing phase.

AlphaSwap Gives the Listing Story More Than Hype

Exchange speculation becomes more interesting when a project already has a product behind it. AlphaSwap, AlphaPepe's AI DEX, is live in Early Access, while Auto-Trade registration is also open before $ALPE reaches exchanges.

The ecosystem is being developed by an ex-Shibarium developer, giving AlphaPepe a stronger technical background than meme projects built entirely around branding and future promises. Buyers also receive their ALPE tokens immediately after purchase instead of waiting for a later claim window.

That creates a cleaner setup heading into the fifth CEX reveal: exchange exposure is expanding, the AI DEX is already accessible, and the token is still before its first public-market cycle.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Reaches $175,000

Bitcoin rebounded toward $82,000 on Friday after briefly falling below $80,000 as hotter U.S. inflation, rate-hike fears and a global technology selloff hit risk assets. Easing Treasury yields and softer oil prices helped bring buyers back, but BTC is still heading toward a second straight weekly decline.

The bigger retail headline is a fresh $175,000 target. Siebert Financial analyst Brian Vieten recently argued Bitcoin could move above $175,000 over the coming quarters, pointing to broader institutional ownership, banks accepting Bitcoin ETF shares as loan collateral and growing stablecoin adoption.

That target would require a major recovery from current levels, but it gives bulls a clear long-term thesis while short-term traders fight around $80,000. Bitcoin already has the institutional infrastructure and mature market. AlphaPepe remains much earlier, with its fifth exchange partner still waiting to be revealed.

AlphaPepe Makes the Fifth CEX the Next Catalyst to Watch

AlphaPepe has moved beyond $3.01 million raised, but the immediate story is no longer another fundraising milestone. It is which exchange comes next.

Four CEX partnerships are already announced, Binance is dominating the online conversation, and the fifth reveal is approaching while $ALPE remains at $0.03368 before public price discovery. AlphaSwap is already live, an ex-Shibarium developer is behind the ecosystem, and more than 12,500 holders are already watching the same countdown.

Bitcoin traders are asking whether BTC can recover from $80,000 and eventually make the run toward $175,000. AlphaPepe buyers have a much nearer event in front of them: the fifth CEX partner reveal.

FAQs

When will AlphaPepe announce its fifth CEX partner?

AlphaPepe says its fifth CEX partnership reveal is coming soon. Four CEX partnerships have already been announced, while Binance is one of the names being heavily discussed online.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Bitcoin price prediction reaches $175,000 in a bullish multi-quarter scenario built around stronger institutional ownership, bank-backed crypto financing and wider digital-asset adoption.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe's AI DEX, already live in Early Access. Auto-Trade registration is also open while $ALPE remains in presale.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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