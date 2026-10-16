CJP Activist's Whereabouts Unknown Hours After Detention, Party Alleges

CJP Alleges Activist's Whereabouts Unknown

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) alleged that the whereabouts of its activist Abhijeet Dipke remained unknown more than eight hours after his detention, claiming that neither his team nor his lawyers had been informed about the grounds for his detention.

CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde said party representatives visited the Parliament Street Police Station to inquire about Dipke but were informed that he was not there. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Shinde said, "It has been more than eight hours since he (Abhijeet Dipke) was detained, yet we still do not know his whereabouts. They are not letting him speak to either a lawyer or our team. We have been unable to ascertain the grounds for his detention."

He added that the police had advised them to approach the police station under whose jurisdiction Dipke was detained. "We were told that they could not provide any information. They suggested that we inquire at the police station corresponding to the area where he was detained. They did confirm that he is not at the Parliament Police Station," said Shinde.

NCP Calls for Immediate Release

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande claimed that Dipke might be under preventive detention and called for his immediate release. "Under section 163, Abhijeet Dipke was not violating any law of the land. Therefore, there can be no predicate offence made out for an arrest, nor any violations of his bail and bond conditions. Therefore, we believe he might currently be in preventive detention," Gawande said.

He said the party hoped Dipke would be released soon and warned that it would escalate the matter if he continued to remain in detention. Gawande further alleged that neither Dipke's lawyers nor his family had been informed about his whereabouts or the reasons for his detention. "Waving the tricolour is not a crime; he was simply walking along, carrying the tricolour, when he was picked up. He had told the police that if they did not want him to proceed, they could suggest an alternative location. No such alternative was provided; instead, he was simply detained," he said.

Gawande also alleged that the Delhi Police had not established any channel of communication with Dipke's team and legal representatives, leaving them without information about his detention. "We have not been told why he was taken into custody, where he is being held, or how long he is expected to remain in detention," he added

Detention Ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest

On Friday, Dipke was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the CJP's planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park in Connaught Place. Police placed Dipke under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi, invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). CJP representatives alleged he was taken to an undisclosed location without immediate access to lawyers.

The "Lehra Do Tiranga" march was called by the CJP to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and voter lists. Apart from Dipke, several student and political activists were detained during the demonstrations. These included All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was detained near Mandi House. More than 150 demonstrators were also taken into custody. Central Park was closed for two days, with heavy barricading and the deployment of paramilitary forces in the area amid heightened security arrangements. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)