Judge Denies CFTC Challenge In Gemini Bid To Reverse $5M Settlement

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A US federal judge has denied a bid by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to undo a January 2025 settlement tied to alleged misconduct related to the exchange's Bitcoin auction practices. The decision means a $5 million penalty and an associated permanent injunction against Gemini remain in place.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected the parties' argument that shifts in CFTC enforcement priorities and allegations of improper conduct by members of the regulator's enforcement division justified setting aside the deal. The settlement had previously been challenged after an internal agency review, prompted by Gemini and the CFTC's own reconsideration process, concluded that the regulator would not have pursued the matter under current enforcement standards.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein refused to overturn Gemini and CFTC's January 2025 settlement, keeping the $5 million penalty intact. The court found that changes in enforcement posture and alleged enforcement-division misconduct did not meet the threshold for undoing a settlement voluntarily accepted by Gemini. A permanent injunction remains in effect barring Gemini from making false or misleading statements to the CFTC. The decision also rejects arguments that recent policy changes, including the administration's digital asset executive order, amount to a significant legal change. Gemini has already paid the $5 million, and earlier reporting indicated it would not be refunded even if the settlement had been overturned.

Key takeawaysA settlement survives despite CFTC's internal review

The case's procedural twist began in the spring, when Gemini and the CFTC jointly asked the court to reverse the January 2025 settlement. According to earlier coverage from Cointelegraph, the request followed an internal CFTC review that alleged misconduct by the enforcement division, including claims that the agency relied on a questionable whistleblower, applied improper regulatory pressure, and attempted to prevent disclosure of evidence. The joint motion was filed May 27.

On Thursday, however, the judge concluded that those developments were not enough to reopen the settlement. The court focused on the premise that Gemini had agreed to settle while already understanding that the CFTC's case faced problems.

As a result, the legal restraints included in the consent order remain enforceable. The settlement permanently bars Gemini from making false or misleading statements to the CFTC. It also included restrictions on Gemini's ability to publicly deny the regulator's findings, although the CFTC later said in June that it would no longer enforce those particular public-denial limits.

Why the court said Gemini had already weighed the risks

The underlying dispute centered on how Gemini conducted its Bitcoin auction. In the January 2025 consent order, the CFTC alleged that Gemini failed to disclose that certain customers traded using borrowed funds. The order also pointed to self-trading occurring despite safeguards, and to some traders receiving special fee arrangements. In addition, the CFTC said Gemini submitted trading volume information without disclosing that some activity involved the alleged practices.

Judge Hellerstein's reasoning, as described in the ruling, placed weight on timing. The judge said Gemini was already aware of weaknesses or concerns regarding the CFTC's case when it agreed to settle-less than three weeks before trial. While Gemini later obtained additional internal documents from within the CFTC, the court determined that the newly obtained material did not justify disturbing a settlement that Gemini had voluntarily accepted.

The decision also undercut arguments tied to broader political and regulatory shifts. Gemini and the CFTC pointed to changes in enforcement approach and the administration's posture on digital assets. The judge said those developments reflected policy evolution rather than a fundamental change in law that would warrant relief from a settlement.

What remains in place after the injunction is upheld

For Gemini, the practical effect of the ruling is straightforward: the settlement stands, and with it the obligation to comply with the permanent injunction. The injunction's core provision-prohibiting false or misleading statements to the CFTC-continues to apply.

Financially, Gemini has already paid the $5 million penalty. Earlier reporting from Cointelegraph indicated the regulator had told the publication the money would not be refunded even if the settlement were reversed, a point that matters to investors and market participants assessing the real downside of protracted litigation over settled enforcement actions.

While the CFTC's June stance that it would no longer enforce the settlement's public-denial restrictions may reduce some ongoing compliance friction, the court's refusal to unwind the settlement means the core terms and consent findings are still legally anchored.

Broader implications for settlement challenges and enforcement credibility

Beyond Gemini, the ruling is a signal about how difficult it can be to undo a settlement after the parties have agreed to it-particularly when the justification is rooted in later internal review or retrospective criticism of how an enforcement case was handled.

Cointelegraph previously noted that former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad called the move to reverse a settled case“extraordinarily unusual,” saying the public“deserves a better explanation.” With Hellerstein's decision, the court has effectively answered part of that question by emphasizing voluntary acceptance, awareness of case issues before settlement, and the distinction between policy changes and legal change.

For market participants, the case underscores a key compliance reality: even when regulators revisit their own enforcement decisions, courts may be reluctant to unravel settlements unless there is a clear legal basis to do so. Traders, custody providers, and market-structure operators watching enforcement trends will likely take note of the court's focus on settlement timing and the sufficiency of later-discovered documents.

Looking ahead, the decision closes the door on the specific attempt to overturn the consent order. What remains uncertain is how-if at all-the CFTC will adjust its internal processes and oversight to prevent similar disputes, and whether other settled matters could face renewed scrutiny if parties believe internal reviews expose enforcement shortcomings. For now, Gemini's injunction and penalty are here to stay, and the legal precedent will likely be used as a reference point in future efforts to revisit consent-based resolutions.

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