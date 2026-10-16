Shinde Slams Opposition For Slander, Undermining Ruling Establishment

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday accused Opposition leaders of spreading false narratives and resorting to slander and defamation to undermine the ruling establishment, asserting that the public would defeat them again if they continued with such conduct.

Opposition 'restless like fish out of water'

Speaking at a press conference, Shinde alleged that Opposition leaders were struggling to come to terms with being out of power after being rejected by the public three times. "Opposition leaders are busy spreading false narratives. Having been rejected by the public three times, they are now restless, like fish out of water, as they struggle to come to terms with being out of power," he said.

Accusing the Opposition of targeting those in power through personal attacks, Shinde said such attempts were unacceptable and would not succeed. "Just because they are no longer in power, they seek to undermine those who are currently in power by resorting to slander and defamation. This is unacceptable. Such attempts will never succeed," he said.

'This is a new, powerful India'

Shinde also asserted that India was a capable and powerful nation, drawing a comparison with Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. "This is neither Nepal, Sri Lanka, nor Bangladesh; this is a new India-a capable and powerful India. Anyone who attempts such things will be taught a lesson by the public," he said.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister further claimed that the Opposition had already lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi three times and would face further electoral defeats if it continued with its current approach. "They have already lost to Modi-ji three times, and if they continue behaving this way, the public will defeat them again and again," Shinde said.

'Regime change' controversy

Shinde's remarks come amid a political controversy over calls for regime change and allegations of attempts to undermine the Narendra Modi-led government through protests rather than electoral processes. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a "fight for regime change".

Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The remarks have drawn political reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the Congress and opposition-linked activists over the "regime change" controversy. The BJP accused them of attempting to destabilise the Modi government through street protests and create Bangladesh-style instability rather than seeking a change in government through elections. (ANI)

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