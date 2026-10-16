Soft Tissue Sarcoma Clinical Trial Drug Development Pipeline Expands With Contributions From 70+ Key Companies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Soft Tissue Sarcoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 70+ pipeline Soft Tissue Sarcoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US), On October 16, 2026- DelveInsight's, “Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Marketed and Pipeline Drugs profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Report



In October 2026- Immutep reported that health-related quality-of-life data from its Phase II EFTISARC-NEO study had been accepted for presentation at the ESMO Congress in October 2026. The study evaluates eftilagimod alpha (efti) alongside radiotherapy and pembrolizumab in patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma. The company had previously reported that the trial met its primary objective of demonstrating immune-system activation; further clinical follow-up is ongoing.

In September 2026- SOTIO Biotech announced that the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to SOT106, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting LRRC15, for soft tissue sarcoma. The company stated that its first-in-human clinical trial was expected to begin in 2026. This regulatory milestone supports further development of a potential targeted treatment for sarcoma.

DelveInsight's Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment.

The leading Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies such as Philogen S.p.A., Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, OncoTherapy Science, Inc, Philogen, Washington University School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, QBiotics Group Limited, Thermosome GmbH, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc., Centre Leon Berard, Institut Claudius Regaud, Base Therapeutics and others. Promising Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies such as Bevacizumab [Avastin], MGCD516, Pazopanib Hydrochloride, Liposomal Vincristine, AdAPT-001, Rubitecan, Ridaforolimus, OMBRABULIN (AVE8062), and others.

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Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview Profile

Soft tissue sarcomas are a diverse group of malignant tumors that originate in the soft tissues of the body, including muscles, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and the lining of the joints. They are relatively rare, accounting for less than 1% of all adult cancers but are more common in children, where they represent about 7% of cancers. There are over 50 different subtypes of soft tissue sarcomas, each with distinct characteristics and behaviors. These tumors can develop anywhere in the body but are most frequently found in the arms, legs, and abdomen. The signs and symptoms of soft tissue sarcomas vary widely depending on the tumor's size, location, and subtype. In the early stages, these tumors often do not cause any symptoms, making them difficult to detect. As they grow, symptoms may include a noticeable lump or swelling, which may or may not be painful. If the tumor presses on nerves or muscles, it can cause pain or soreness. In the case of abdominal sarcomas, symptoms might include pain, a feeling of fullness, or digestive issues. Advanced stages can lead to systemic symptoms like weight loss and fatigue.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Fibronum + Doxorubicin: Philogen S.p.A.

Fibromun (L19TNF) is a fully-human immunomodulatory product consisting of the L19 antibody and TNF (a strong pro-inflammatory cytokine). (Recombinant TNF has so far been approved only for certain clinical applications.) The fusion of TNF to the L19 antibody specific to the EDB domain of fibronectin results in a tumor-targeted product, which selectively localizes at the site of disease, while sparing healthy organs. Fibromun has shown potent anti-tumor activity, both as single agent and in combination with other drugs, in several immunocompetent preclinical models inducing in most cases long-lasting complete responses. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd

Chiauranib, a highly selective Aurora B/VEGFR/PDGFR /c-Kit/CSF1R inhibitor, was developed by Chipscreen Biosciences specifically to address drug resistance. Chiauranib exerts a comprehensive anti-tumor effect by a triple-pathway mechanism that simultaneously inhibits tumor angiogenesis, prevents tumor cell mitosis, and modulates the tumor microenvironment. With a favorable safety profile, Chiauranib has outperformed drugs with a similar mechanism in its pharmacodynamic activity in animal studies, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

LVGN6051 and Anlotinib: Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited

Exlinkibart (LVGN6051) is a Anti-CD137/4-1BB agonistic monoclonal antibody and xLinkAb conditional 4-1BB agonistic monoclonal antibody with selective Fcγ-receptor IIB binding for targeted immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. LVGN6051 has achieved RP2D of 4 mg/kg Q3W, showing desirable PK and PD properties, acceptable safety profile and durable objective responses in heavily pre-treated patients with various solid tumors. Upon administration, anti-CD137 agonistic antibody LVGN6051 binds to and activates CD137 expressed on a variety of leukocyte subsets including activated T lymphocytes and natural killer (NK) cells. This enhances CD137-mediated signaling, induces cytokine production and promotes T-cell mediated anti-tumor immune responses. Registration clinical trials of exlinkibart in melanoma, sarcoma and head and neck cancers are planned. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline @ New Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies

Philogen S.p.A., Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, OncoTherapy Science, Inc, Philogen, Washington University School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, QBiotics Group Limited, Thermosome GmbH, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc., Centre Leon Berard, Institut Claudius Regaud, Base Therapeutics and others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Learn about new Soft Tissue Sarcoma Marketed and Drug Developments with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies- Philogen S.p.A., Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, OncoTherapy Science, Inc, Philogen, Washington University School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, QBiotics Group Limited, Thermosome GmbH, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc., Centre Leon Berard, Institut Claudius Regaud, Base Therapeutics and others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies- Bevacizumab [Avastin], MGCD516, Pazopanib Hydrochloride, Liposomal Vincristine, AdAPT-001, Rubitecan, Ridaforolimus, OMBRABULIN (AVE8062), and others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummarySoft Tissue Sarcoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSoft Tissue Sarcoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Fibronum + Doxorubicin: Philogen S.p.A.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences, LtdDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)LVGN6051 and Anlotinib: Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings LimitedDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsSoft Tissue Sarcoma Key CompaniesSoft Tissue Sarcoma Key ProductsSoft Tissue Sarcoma Unmet NeedsSoft Tissue Sarcoma Market Drivers and BarriersSoft Tissue Sarcoma Future Perspectives and ConclusionSoft Tissue Sarcoma Analyst ViewsSoft Tissue Sarcoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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