Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Prevalent Patient Population Exceeded 850 Cases In The 7MM In 2021, Delveinsight Epidemiology Forecast Findsaicardi-Goutieres Syndrome (AGS) Epidemiology

MENAFN - GetNews) AGS diagnosis is difficult since several symptoms appear similar to other diseases. It is based on clinical symptoms as well as characteristic brain abnormalities observed on MRI brain scan, along with cerebrospinal fluid testing for increased lymphocyte levels indicating chronic lymphocytosis.

(Albany, US) On October 16, 2026, DelveInsight's "Aicardi Goutieres Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology of AGS in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the Key Facts of the Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Epidemiology Report



According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases, AGS is an inherited disease mainly affecting the brain, immune system, and skin, with loss of white matter (leukodystrophy) and abnormal calcium deposits in the brain leading to early-onset severe brain dysfunction and usually resulting in severe intellectual and physical disability.

There are two forms of the syndrome: a severe, early-onset form affecting about 20% of all AGS babies, and a late-onset form with less impact on neurological function.

The disease occurs due to mutations in the TREX1, RNASEH2A, RNASEH2B, SAMHD1, ADAR, IFIH1, and RNASEH2C genes, most frequently inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, with a buildup of small pieces of DNA in the brain triggering an immune response.

The total prevalent patient population of AGS in the 7MM was more than 850 cases in 2021.

The United States had the highest total prevalent patient population of AGS in 2021. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest total prevalent patient population with 89 cases, followed by France, while Spain had the lowest, at close to 50 cases in 2021.

Currently, no curative therapy is available for AGS; present treatment focuses on managing symptoms and complications, including chest physiotherapy, treatment for respiratory complications, and anticonvulsant medications for seizures. A few studies have highlighted the possible positive effects of JAK inhibitors and antiretrovirals on the CNS, and therefore on AGS, offering hypothesized new therapeutic strategies despite the absence of a systemic cure.

To know in detail about the Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome epidemiology trends

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Overview

AGS diagnosis is difficult since several symptoms appear similar to other diseases. It is based on clinical symptoms as well as characteristic brain abnormalities observed on MRI brain scan, along with cerebrospinal fluid testing for increased lymphocyte levels indicating chronic lymphocytosis.

Signs and symptoms vary widely among affected individuals:



Mild cases: Decline in head growth, spasticity, and cognitive and developmental delays appear after the first weeks or months of normal development. Severe cases: Neurological and liver abnormalities, including liver and spleen enlargement and elevated liver enzymes.

Want to know the Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Market Forecast, therapies, patient pool, and companies? Request a sample report:

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Epidemiology

The AGS epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool, along with forecast trends, for the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan for the study period 2021–2034.

AGS Epidemiology Segmentation



Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Type-specific Cases of Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Gender-specific Cases of Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving AGS epidemiology trends

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome KOL Views

DelveInsight interviews KOLs and obtains SME opinions through primary research to fill data gaps and validate secondary research, helping to understand the total patient population and current treatment patterns and supporting clients in identifying the overall scenario of the indication for potential upcoming novel treatments.

Scope of the Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Epidemiology Report



Study Period: 2021–2034

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU5 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom], and Japan)

Patient Stratification: Type-specific and gender-specific case segmentation.

Disease Understanding: Detailed overview of causes, symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns. Additional Coverage: Disease risk and burden assessment, unmet needs, and factors driving growth in specific patient populations.

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