Ankylosing Spondylitis Market In The US To Grow From USD 3,366.93 Million At A CAGR Of 8.36% Through 2032

MENAFN - GetNews) Ankylosing Spondylitis, also called Bechterew's disease, is a common inflammatory rheumatic disease that affects the axial skeleton, causing characteristic inflammatory back pain that can lead to structural and functional impairments and decreased quality of life. Clinical features include asymmetrical peripheral oligoarthritis, enthesitis, anterior uveitis, psoriasis, and chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

(Albany, US) On October 16, 2026, DelveInsight's "Ankylosing Spondylitis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032" report offers an in-depth understanding of Ankylosing Spondylitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States.

To know in detail about the Ankylosing Spondylitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends

Some of the Key Facts of the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report

Bimekizumab (UCB4940), developed by UCB Biopharma, is the first humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that potently and selectively neutralizes IL-17A and IL-17F, currently in Phase III development for AS via subcutaneous administration, and is estimated to generate the highest revenue among upcoming potential therapies.

At a dose of 160 mg, bimekizumab's Phase III efficacy response at Week 96 in ASAS20 and ASAS40 was 76.9% and 64.6%, respectively, the highest compared to all other therapies evaluated.

Taltz (ixekizumab), a new anti-IL-17A therapy, was recently approved for the treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis and is anticipated to show positive growth in the market, alongside other recently approved therapies including Cosentyx and Simponi Aria.

Tofacitinib, a Janus kinase inhibitor developed by Pfizer, is approved in the US for four indications, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and polyarticular course juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Humira (Adalimumab), Remicade (Infliximab), and Celebrex (Celecoxib) lost patent protection in the US in 2016, 2018, and 2014, respectively, with generics entering the market, though biosimilar competition has not yet substantially eroded Remicade sales.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total Ankylosing Spondylitis market size in the US was estimated at USD 3,366.93 million in 2020 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.36% from 2019–2032.

The total prevalent population of Ankylosing Spondylitis in the US was 1,300,971 cases, of which 556,688 cases were diagnosed in 2020, expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.97% for the study period 2018–2030.

The diagnosed AS population showed a strong male predominance, with 389,681 male cases and 167,006 female cases out of the total diagnosed population of 556,688 in 2020.



Of patients studied, 40.6% persisted on their index TNF inhibitor for 12 months or more, 31.0% discontinued, 21.4% switched to a different TNF inhibitor, and 7.0% discontinued and then restarted. Etanercept was the most common index TNFi at 45.1%, followed by adalimumab (28.6%), golimumab (11.7%), infliximab (11.7%), and certolizumab pegol (2.8%).

Key AS Companies: Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, and others. Key AS Therapies: Tofacitinib, Bimekizumab, Humira (Adalimumab), Enbrel (Etanercept), Remicade (Infliximab), Cosentyx (Secukinumab), Taltz (Ixekizumab), Simponi Aria (Golimumab), Cimzia (Certolizumab pegol), Celebrex (Celecoxib), Rayos, and others.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Overview

Ankylosing Spondylitis, also called Bechterew's disease, is a common inflammatory rheumatic disease that affects the axial skeleton, causing characteristic inflammatory back pain that can lead to structural and functional impairments and decreased quality of life. Clinical features include asymmetrical peripheral oligoarthritis, enthesitis, anterior uveitis, psoriasis, and chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

AS affects men more often than women, with onset commonly occurring between the ages of 17 and 45 years. It is a type of spondyloarthropathy often associated with reactive arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn disease.

Diagnosis relies on established clinical criteria, including low back pain lasting at least three months, limitation of lumbar spine motion, decreased chest expansion, and radiological sacroiliitis. MRI-based diagnostic criteria have also been proposed to enable earlier diagnosis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Epidemiology

The AS epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current AS patient pool and forecasted trends in the United States for the study period 2018–2030.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Epidemiology Segmentation



Total Prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Diagnosed Prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Key Ankylosing Spondylitis Epidemiology Findings



Diagnosing Ankylosing Spondylitis remains challenging because back pain, its primary symptom, is common in the general population.

There are no specific laboratory tests that definitively identify Ankylosing Spondylitis. The current diagnosis rate remains relatively low but is expected to improve with advancements in diagnostic capabilities and greater disease awareness.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving AS epidemiology trends:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of potential AS drugs recently launched or expected to launch during the study period 2018–2030, covering peak performance, patient uptake by therapy, and sales of each drug.

Current treatment recommendations favor TNF inhibitors, secukinumab, and ixekizumab over tofacitinib in most patients. TNF inhibitors are recommended as the first biologic therapy, while secukinumab or ixekizumab are preferred over switching to a second TNF inhibitor in patients with primary nonresponse.

The report also covers Ankylosing Spondylitis Pipeline Development Activities

Ankylosing Spondylitis Marketed Therapies



Tofacitinib - Pfizer



Janus kinase inhibitor that modulates the JAK/STAT signaling pathway.



Prevents phosphorylation and activation of STAT proteins. Approved in the US for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and polyarticular course juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Emerging Therapies



Bimekizumab (UCB4940) - UCB Biopharma



Phase III humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody administered subcutaneously.



Selectively neutralizes IL-17A and IL-17F. Targets two key pro-inflammatory cytokines driving chronic inflammation and tissue destruction in Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Ankylosing Spondylitis market share

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Drivers



Robust pipeline with novel mechanisms of action and oral routes of administration.

Increasing incidence and effectiveness of drugs as both mono and combination therapy.

Improved understanding of underlying pathogenic mechanisms, including TNF, the IL-23/Th17 axis, and IL-17.

Recent approvals of selective biologics such as Taltz (ixekizumab) targeting the IL-17/IL-23 axis. Growing R&D investment from major players developing novel approaches to treat Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Barriers



Low diagnosis rate due to overlapping symptoms with common back pain and lack of specific laboratory tests.

No cure currently available, with treatments limited to symptom management and slowing disease progression.

Variable patient response across different medication classes, requiring time to identify effective treatment.

High rates of TNF inhibitor discontinuation and switching, with only 40.6% of patients remaining on their initial TNF inhibitor for at least 12 months. Complex treatment regimens required for patients with overlapping spondyloarthropathy conditions.

Scope of the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: United States

Key Companies: Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, and other market players.

Key Therapies: Tofacitinib, Bimekizumab, Humira (Adalimumab), Enbrel (Etanercept), Remicade (Infliximab), Cosentyx (Secukinumab), Taltz (Ixekizumab), Simponi Aria (Golimumab), Cimzia (Certolizumab pegol), Celebrex (Celecoxib), Rayos, and other emerging therapies.

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of currently marketed and emerging AS therapies.

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's Five Forces, BCG Matrix, market entry strategies, and reimbursement landscape. Additional Coverage: AS unmet needs, market access strategies, and reimbursement analysis in the United States.

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