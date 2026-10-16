Hyperhidrosis Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Hyperhidrosis Companies in the market include – Journey Medical Corporation, Maruho, Dr. Wolff Group, Axunio Pharma GmbH, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, and others.

(Albany, US), October 16, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Hyperhidrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hyperhidrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Hyperhidrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Hyperhidrosis Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Hyperhidrosis Market Size was nearly USD 545 million in the 7MM in 2025 and is projected to reach ~USD 1.1 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2026-2036.

In 2025, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperhidrosis in the 7MM was approximately 13.6 million. Among the 7MM countries, Japan accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases.

In 2025, the US Hyperhidrosis market was estimated to be more than ~USD 280 million, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period (2026–2036).

The Hyperhidrosis treatment landscape is undergoing a shift toward non-invasive, patient-centric therapies, particularly in primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Sofpironium bromide (SOFDRA), glycopyrronium (QBREXZA), and glycopyrronium bromide (AXHIDROX) are reshaping the treatment paradigm by providing site-specific topical alternatives to injections and systemic therapies.

Treatment persistence remains a key market constraint in Japan. Only 0.7% of patients with primary focal hyperhidrosis were receiving ongoing medical care, while 62.3% of previously treated primary axillary hyperhidrosis patients were no longer receiving treatment.

Drug-delivery innovation is emerging as a key differentiation strategy for botulinum toxin therapy. DMT410 is designed to deliver botulinum toxin topically through the skin, potentially addressing injection-related discomfort while retaining the established therapeutic approach of botulinum toxin.

The leading Hyperhidrosis Companies include Journey Medical Corporation, Maruho, Dr. Wolff Group, Axunio Pharma GmbH, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, Allergan, Eirion Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, Atacama Therapeutics, and others. Promising Hyperhidrosis Therapies include Glycopyrronium (QBREXZA/RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5%), Glycopyrronium bromide (AXHIDROX), Sofpironium bromide (SOFDRA/ECCLOCK Gel), ET-01, DMT410, AT-5214 (dexmecamylamine HCl), and others.

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Hyperhidrosis Overview

Hyperhidrosis is characterized by sweating beyond thermoregulatory requirements and is broadly classified as primary, occurring without an identifiable underlying cause, or secondary, resulting from an underlying medical condition or medication. Primary hyperhidrosis typically presents as localized, bilateral sweating, most commonly affecting the axillary, palmar, plantar, or craniofacial regions, with substantial impact on daily functioning and quality of life.

Diagnosis is primarily clinical and requires differentiation of primary from secondary hyperhidrosis. Key features supporting primary hyperhidrosis include early onset, bilateral and symmetrical localized sweating, absence of excessive sweating during sleep, chronicity, recurrent episodes, family history, and interference with daily activities. Assessment may be supplemented by gravimetry, transepidermal water loss (TEWL), and Minor's starch-iodine test, while the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Scale (HDSS), Hyperhidrosis Impact Questionnaire (HHIQ), and Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) can be used to assess disease severity and quality-of-life impact.

Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis Site-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperhidrosis

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Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Key Findings



According to DelveInsight analysis, more than 2.1 million males and 3.1 million females were affected with Hyperhidrosis in the US in 2025. The higher diagnosed burden among females was attributed in the report to greater healthcare-seeking behavior and reporting of symptoms owing to their impact on quality of life and psychosocial well-being.

Primary Hyperhidrosis represented the majority of diagnosed prevalent cases across the major markets in 2025. In the US, nearly 4.8 million diagnosed cases were primary Hyperhidrosis compared with approximately 0.3 million secondary cases, while in Japan, more than 5 million cases were primary and 0.4 million were secondary.

The 18-39 years age group accounted for the largest diagnosed prevalent Hyperhidrosis population in the US and Japan in 2025, with more than 2.8 million and nearly 3 million cases, respectively. This distribution is consistent with the observation that primary Hyperhidrosis typically begins during adolescence or early adulthood. Axillary Hyperhidrosis represented the largest site-specific diagnosed prevalent population in 2025. In Japan, more than 3.5 million cases were attributed to axillary Hyperhidrosis, followed by approximately 2.3 million craniofacial, 2.2 million palmar, and 2.1 million plantar cases.

Approved Therapies for Hyperhidrosis

Current treatment of Hyperhidrosis includes topical antiperspirants, topical anticholinergics, oral systemic therapies, and injectable botulinum toxin. Newer topical anticholinergics provide site-specific, non-invasive treatment options for primary axillary Hyperhidrosis.

Glycopyrronium (QBREXZA/RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5%): Journey Medical Corporation / Maruho

A topical anticholinergic indicated for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients aged 9 years and older. It is a once-daily, self-administered wipe formulation that reduces excessive sweating through localized inhibition of sweat gland stimulation. The US FDA approved QBREXZA in June 2018, and in January 2022, Maruho received Japan's MHLW approval for RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5%, triggering a USD 2.5 million milestone payment to Journey Medical Corporation.

Glycopyrronium bromide (AXHIDROX): Dr. Wolff Group / Axunio Pharma GmbH

A topical competitive antagonist of the muscarinic acetylcholine receptors for primary axillary hyperhidrosis, marketed in the EU since 2022 and in the UK since 2025.

Hyperhidrosis Pipeline Analysis

ET-01: Eirion Therapeutics

ET-01 is an investigational topical botulinum formulation being developed by Eirion Therapeutics for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It utilizes a proprietary nanoemulsion-based transdermal delivery technology designed to enable penetration of botulinum toxin through the skin, potentially avoiding the pain, bleeding, and bruising associated with injectable botulinum toxin products. It is currently in Phase II development and acts by inhibiting acetylcholine release from cholinergic nerve endings, thereby reducing eccrine sweat gland activity.

DMT410: Dermata Therapeutics / Revance Therapeutics

DMT410 is an investigational, needle-free topical botulinum toxin delivery platform being developed by Dermata Therapeutics in collaboration with Revance Therapeutics for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The therapy combines Dermata's proprietary XYNGARI technology with Revance's botulinum toxin product, DAXXIFY. In January 2025, Dermata Therapeutics entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Revance Therapeutics, and the companies have since finalized the study design and completed start-up activities for the planned Phase IIa clinical trial.

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Hyperhidrosis Market Outlook

The Hyperhidrosis market is evolving toward convenience-adjusted treatment value, with efficacy increasingly considered alongside formulation, dosing frequency, treatment burden, and long-term usability. Commercial opportunity is likely to extend beyond current prescription users as greater recognition of Hyperhidrosis converts patients currently relying on self-management or delaying care into treated populations. At the same time, the concentration of innovation in primary axillary disease leaves site-specific treatment gaps in palmar, plantar, and craniofacial Hyperhidrosis, creating opportunities for differentiated therapies and delivery approaches.



In 2025, the US Hyperhidrosis market was estimated to be more than ~USD 280 million, supported by increasing disease awareness, diagnosis, and adoption of newer topical therapies.

The total market size of EU4 and the UK was estimated to be nearly USD 90 million in 2025. Germany accounted for the highest market share, with more than USD 20 million, while Spain represented the lowest, with nearly USD 15 million. In 2025, the total Hyperhidrosis market size in Japan was more than USD 175 million and is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036).

Hyperhidrosis Treatment Landscape

Aluminum chloride-based antiperspirants remain a commonly recommended first-line option, while OnabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX) remains an established injectable therapy. Treatment selection depends on disease severity, patient preference, and previous treatment response. Non-pharmacological approaches, including iontophoresis, lifestyle modifications, and surgery, may also be used depending on disease presentation and treatment response. Current management may require sequential or combination therapies because available treatments differ in onset, durability, tolerability, and convenience. The treatment landscape is increasingly shifting toward convenient, non-invasive topical therapies, particularly for axillary Hyperhidrosis. Treatment persistence may increasingly differentiate competing therapies beyond efficacy alone, as skin irritation, anticholinergic adverse effects, short treatment duration, painful injections, and procedural burden can contribute to discontinuation.

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Scope of the Hyperhidrosis Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Hyperhidrosis Companies- Journey Medical Corporation/ Maruho, Dr. Wolff Group/ Axunio Pharma GmbH, Botanix Pharmaceuticals/ Kaken Pharmaceutical, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, AbbVie/ Allergan, Eirion Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics/ Revance Therapeutics, Atacama Therapeutics, and others.

Hyperhidrosis Therapies- Glycopyrronium (QBREXZA/RAPIFORT Wipes 2.5%), Glycopyrronium bromide (AXHIDROX), Sofpironium bromide (SOFDRA/ECCLOCK Gel), ET-01, DMT410, AT-5214 (dexmecamylamine HCl), and others.

Hyperhidrosis Market Dynamics: Hyperhidrosis market drivers and market barriers

Hyperhidrosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Addressable Patient Population, Cost Assumptions and Pricing Analogues, SWOT Analysis, Attribute Analysis Hyperhidrosis Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Hyperhidrosis

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Hyperhidrosis Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Drugs

Hyperhidrosis – The 7MM Market Analysis

Unmet Needs

SWOT Analysis

KOL Views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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