Alport Syndrome Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) DelveInsight, a leading market research and consulting firm, announces the release of its comprehensive report on the Alport Syndrome Market, offering insights into disease epidemiology, treatment patterns, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Albany, New York, October 16, 2026 - DelveInsight, a leading market research and consulting firm, announces the release of its comprehensive report on the Alport Syndrome Market, offering insights into disease epidemiology, treatment patterns, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Alport Syndrome market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 27 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.9 billion by 2036, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 47% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is expected to be supported by emerging therapies, increased disease awareness, improved genetic testing, and the potential introduction of treatments that address disease progression.

Key Takeaways from the Alport Syndrome Market Report



Market Size and Growth: The Alport Syndrome market across the 7MM was estimated at approximately USD 27 million in 2025, with a projected CAGR of around 47% through 2036.

Leading Market: The United States accounted for approximately 88% of the 7MM Alport Syndrome treatment market in 2025, with an estimated market size of USD 24 million.

Patient Population: Approximately 51,900 diagnosed prevalent cases of Alport syndrome were reported across the 7MM in 2025.

Disease Burden: Alport syndrome is a rare inherited kidney disorder associated with progressive renal impairment, hearing loss, and ocular abnormalities.

Emerging Therapies: The development landscape includes ELX-02 (Exaluren), vonafexor, BAY3401016, setanaxib, atrasentan, sparsentan (FILSPARI), R3R01, and VAR 200. Key Companies: Companies involved in the treatment landscape include Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, Bayer, Asahi Kasei, River 3 Renal, Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics), Travere Therapeutics, Renalys Pharma, and ZyVersa Therapeutics.

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Key Factors Driving the Alport Syndrome Market

1. Advancements in Genetic Testing and Early Diagnosis

Greater availability of genetic testing is helping healthcare professionals identify disease-causing variants in the COL4A3, COL4A4, and COL4A5 genes. Improved diagnosis and family screening may help identify patients earlier, supporting more timely monitoring and treatment.

2. Growing Need for Disease-Modifying Therapies

Current management strategies, including ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), aim to reduce proteinuria and slow the progression of kidney damage. The lack of a curative treatment and the need for more effective approaches to preserve renal function continue to create opportunities for novel therapies.

3. Expansion of the Emerging Drug Pipeline

Clinical development programs are evaluating therapies with different mechanisms of action, including approaches intended to address proteinuria, inflammation, and disease progression. Progress in these programs may expand treatment options and influence future market dynamics, subject to clinical outcomes and regulatory decisions.

4 . Increasing Awareness of Rare Genetic Kidney Diseases

Greater awareness among nephrologists, genetic specialists, patients, and caregivers may improve recognition of Alport syndrome. Earlier referral, family-based screening, and improved understanding of its different inheritance patterns could contribute to a larger diagnosed and treated population.

5. Significant Unmet Medical Needs

Delayed diagnosis, variable disease severity, limited genotype-specific treatment options, and the risk of progression to end-stage kidney disease remain important challenges. These unmet needs are expected to encourage continued investment in research and therapeutic development.

Alport Syndrome Market: Competitive Landscape

The Alport Syndrome market includes established pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology developers investigating therapies to improve kidney outcomes and address the underlying disease burden.

Key companies covered in DelveInsight's report include:



Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Enyo Pharmaceuticals

Evotec

Bayer

Asahi Kasei

River 3 Renal

Bain Capital Life Sciences

Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics)

Travere Therapeutics

Renalys Pharma ZyVersa Therapeutics

The emerging treatment landscape includes ELX-02 (Exaluren), vonafexor, BAY3401016, setanaxib, R3R01, atrasentan, sparsentan (FILSPARI), and VAR 200, among other candidates. Their development stages and regulatory status vary, and their future commercial impact will depend on clinical evidence, approvals, pricing, reimbursement, and market access.

Download the full report for detailed market and pipeline insights:Alport Syndrome Market Report

Recent Developments in the Alport Syndrome Market



Expansion of clinical development: Research programs are investigating multiple therapeutic approaches for Alport syndrome, including candidates intended to slow kidney disease progression and improve long-term renal outcomes.

Growing focus on targeted treatment: Improved understanding of the genetic causes of Alport syndrome is supporting research into approaches that may better address the disease's underlying biology. Continued emphasis on early diagnosis: Greater use of genetic testing and family screening is expected to remain important in reducing diagnostic delays and identifying patients who may benefit from earlier intervention.

What Is Alport Syndrome?

Alport syndrome is a rare inherited disorder caused by pathogenic variants in the COL4A3, COL4A4, or COL4A5 genes, which affect type IV collagen, an important structural component of basement membranes in the kidneys, inner ears, and eyes.

The disorder can lead to persistent blood in the urine, proteinuria, progressive chronic kidney disease, and, in some patients, hearing loss and eye abnormalities. The severity and progression of the disease vary according to the genetic variant, inheritance pattern, and individual clinical characteristics.

Alport syndrome is commonly classified into X-linked Alport syndrome (XLAS), autosomal recessive Alport syndrome (ARAS), and autosomal dominant Alport syndrome (ADAS), with some patients having digenic or other less common forms. Genetic testing plays an important role in confirming the diagnosis and identifying the inheritance pattern.

Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis, approximately 51,900 diagnosed prevalent cases of Alport syndrome were estimated across the 7MM in 2025. The United States represented approximately 55% of the total 7MM cases.

The report provides epidemiological analysis and forecasts covering:



Total prevalent cases of Alport syndrome

Total diagnosed prevalent cases

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Mutation-specific diagnosed prevalent cases Total treated cases

In 2025, X-linked Alport syndrome accounted for the largest reported type-specific diagnosed patient group, with approximately 25,300 cases across the 7MM. The report also examines differences in disease burden across the United States, EU4 and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Scope of the Alport Syndrome Market Report

DelveInsight's Alport Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the historical and forecasted market, epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive landscape, and unmet medical needs.

The report covers:



Study period: 2022–2036

Historical period: 2022–2025

Forecast period: 2026–2036

Base year: 2026 Geographies: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

The analysis includes market size and forecasts, therapy-level market assessment, patient population trends, drug uptake, treatment access and reimbursement, pricing considerations, market drivers and barriers, and competitive analysis.

Request the detailed Alport Syndrome Market Report

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology

Alport Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Population Forecast Across the 7MM

Current Treatment Practices and Market Assessment

Emerging Therapies and Competitive Landscape

Market Size and Forecast by Geography and Therapy

Market Access and Reimbursement

Unmet Needs and Future Market Opportunities

Appendix and Bibliography

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.