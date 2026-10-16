Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBA)/Aase Syndrome Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBA)/Aase Syndrome market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036, driven by increasing research into rare genetic disorders, advancements in gene therapy, and the development of novel treatment approaches.

Albany, New York, October 16, 2026 -The Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBA)/Aase Syndrome market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036, driven by increasing research into rare genetic disorders, advancements in gene therapy, and the development of novel treatment approaches. DelveInsight's latest report,“Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including historical and forecasted market size, epidemiological trends, emerging therapies, and competitive developments across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Diamond-Blackfan Anemia market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 1.6 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2026 to 2036. The exact market value projected for 2036 is not publicly disclosed in the report summary.

Key Takeaways from the Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market Report



The Diamond-Blackfan Anemia market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1.6 million in 2025.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2026–2036).

The United States accounted for the largest market share among the 7MM in 2025.

Nearly 6,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Diamond-Blackfan anemia were reported in the United States in 2025.

RPS19 was the most frequently reported mutated gene, accounting for approximately 25% of diagnosed cases in the United States in 2025.

Emerging therapies include bitopertin, developed by Disc Medicine, and APR-2020, an investigational gene therapy developed by Apriligen. Increasing interest in gene therapy and gene-editing approaches may create future opportunities for disease-modifying treatments.

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Key Factors Driving the Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market

1. Increasing Focus on Rare Genetic Disorders

Diamond-Blackfan anemia is a rare inherited bone marrow failure disorder characterized by impaired red blood cell production. Greater awareness of rare genetic diseases, advances in genetic testing, and improved understanding of disease-associated mutations are supporting more accurate diagnosis and patient management.

2. Advancements in Gene Therapy

Gene therapy and gene-editing approaches are emerging areas of research for Diamond-Blackfan anemia. These approaches aim to address the genetic abnormalities underlying the disease and potentially restore normal red blood cell production. However, these strategies remain under investigation and require further clinical evaluation.

3. Limitations of Existing Treatment Options

Current treatment approaches include glucocorticosteroids, regular blood transfusions, and iron chelation therapy when required. Although corticosteroids can stimulate red blood cell production in some patients, prolonged treatment may cause significant adverse effects, and some patients become unresponsive. Blood transfusions can also lead to iron overload and require long-term monitoring.

4. Growing Clinical Pipeline

The development of investigational therapies is creating opportunities to address unmet medical needs in Diamond-Blackfan anemia. Bitopertin, an oral glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) inhibitor developed by Disc Medicine, is being investigated for steroid-refractory disease. APR-2020, developed by Apriligen, is an investigational autologous gene therapy targeting RPS19-deficient Diamond-Blackfan anemia.

5. Unmet Medical Needs and Demand for Improved Treatments

The absence of broadly applicable disease-modifying treatments remains a significant challenge. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is currently the only established curative treatment for the hematologic manifestations of Diamond-Blackfan anemia, but its use is limited by donor availability and potential complications. These limitations are encouraging research into alternative therapeutic strategies.

Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market: Competitive Landscape

The Diamond-Blackfan anemia market is characterized by established supportive care options and an emerging pipeline of investigational therapies. Research is focused on improving erythropoiesis, reducing transfusion dependence, and addressing the underlying genetic abnormalities associated with the disease.

Key companies working in the Diamond-Blackfan anemia treatment landscape include:



Disc Medicine Apriligen

Emerging therapies covered in the report include:



Bitopertin - Disc Medicine: An investigational oral GlyT1 inhibitor being studied for steroid-refractory Diamond-Blackfan anemia. APR-2020 - Apriligen: An investigational autologous gene therapy being developed for patients with RPS19-deficient Diamond-Blackfan anemia.

The future competitive landscape will depend on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory decisions, treatment safety, and the ability of emerging therapies to demonstrate meaningful clinical benefits.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Diamond-Blackfan Anemia market share @ Treatment Landscap.

Recent Developments in the Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market



August 2025: Apriligen announced the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for APR-2020.

September 2025: The US FDA granted a“safe to proceed” clearance to Apriligen for APR-2020, enabling the company to initiate clinical studies. November 2024: Researchers at Harvard Medical School reported research into a proposed gene therapy approach designed to address Diamond-Blackfan anemia across different genetic mutations.

These developments highlight ongoing research into genetic and molecular approaches for Diamond-Blackfan anemia. The clinical and commercial potential of these approaches will depend on further evidence of safety and efficacy.

To know more about Diamond-Blackfan Anemia companies working in the treatment landscape, visit: Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market

What Is Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBA)/Aase Syndrome?

Diamond-Blackfan anemia is a rare inherited bone marrow failure disorder that primarily affects red blood cell production. It typically presents during infancy and is characterized by macrocytic anemia, fatigue, pallor, and, in some cases, poor growth and congenital abnormalities.

Approximately 75% of cases involve heterozygous mutations in ribosomal protein genes, with RPS19 being the most frequently mutated gene. Other genetic causes have also been identified. Some patients experience congenital abnormalities involving the craniofacial region, thumbs, limbs, heart, or genitourinary system.

Treatment generally includes glucocorticosteroids to stimulate red blood cell production, blood transfusions for patients who do not respond adequately to steroids, and iron chelation therapy to manage transfusion-related iron overload. HSCT can provide a curative treatment for the hematologic manifestations in appropriately selected patients. Research into gene therapy and other novel approaches aims to improve long-term outcomes and address the underlying disease mechanisms.

Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis provides insights into the diagnosed patient population across the 7MM and forecasts changes through 2036.

The report includes:



Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Diamond-Blackfan anemia

Total diagnosed prevalent cases by mutated gene

Total diagnosed prevalent cases by congenital anomaly Total treated cases of Diamond-Blackfan anemia

In 2025, the United States accounted for nearly 6,000 diagnosed prevalent cases, representing the largest patient population among the 7MM. RPS19 mutations accounted for approximately 25% of diagnosed cases in the United States. The report also examines congenital anomalies associated with the disease across the EU4 and the United Kingdom, as well as Japan.

Scope of the Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market Report

The Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036 report provides an in-depth assessment of the disease burden, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive landscape, and future market opportunities.

The report covers:



Study period: 2022–2036

Historical period: 2022–2025

Forecast period: 2026–2036

Base year: 2026 Geographies: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

The report also evaluates market size and forecasts, epidemiological trends, drug profiles, clinical development activities, therapy uptake, market access and reimbursement, key opinion leader insights, unmet medical needs, and competitive dynamics.

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Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Diamond-Blackfan Anemia

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market Overview

Disease Background and Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Population Forecast Across the 7MM

Current Treatment Practices and Market Assessment

Emerging Therapies and Competitive Landscape

Drug Profiles and Clinical Development Analysis

Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Market Size and Forecast

Unmet Medical Needs

SWOT Analysis

Key Opinion Leader Insights

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix and Bibliography

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.