Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) are expected to witness growth driven by the rising need for effective treatments, limited therapeutic options for advanced disease, challenges associated with early diagnosis, and increasing research into novel targeted and immunotherapeutic approaches.

(Albany, New York) – October 16, 2026 – The market dynamics for adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) are expected to witness growth driven by the rising need for effective treatments, limited therapeutic options for advanced disease, challenges associated with early diagnosis, and increasing research into novel targeted and immunotherapeutic approaches. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as CY-101 (Getacatetide) by Cytovation, DS-9051b by Daiichi Sankyo, OR-449 by Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, and others is expected to influence the market landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of adrenocortical carcinoma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, emerging therapies, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market



The adrenocortical carcinoma market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 23 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market size among the 7MM in 2025, valued at approximately USD 10 million.

DelveInsight estimated approximately 1,250 incident cases of adrenocortical carcinoma across the 7MM in 2025.

Stage IV disease accounted for approximately 35% of ACC cases across the 7MM, highlighting the challenges associated with late diagnosis and the aggressive nature of the disease.

Females accounted for approximately 60% of ACC cases across the 7MM, compared with approximately 40% in males.

Key adrenocortical carcinoma companies include Esteve, Daiichi Sankyo, Cytovation, Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising emerging therapies and candidates covered in the market landscape include CY-101 (Getacatetide), DS-9051b, OR-449, and other investigational approaches.

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Key Factors Driving the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market

Limited Treatment Options and High Unmet Medical Needs: Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare and aggressive malignancy, and treatment options remain limited, particularly for advanced or metastatic disease. Surgery is the preferred treatment for localized tumors when complete resection is feasible. Mitotane, alone or in combination with chemotherapy in selected cases, remains an important treatment option. The limited availability of effective therapies for advanced disease continues to create substantial unmet medical needs.

Challenges in Early Diagnosis: ACC can present with nonspecific symptoms, hormone-related abnormalities, or an adrenal mass discovered incidentally. The absence of reliable screening methods and the difficulty of distinguishing malignant from benign adrenal tumors can delay diagnosis. Improved diagnostic approaches and greater awareness may support earlier identification and timely treatment.

Advancements in Novel Therapeutic Approaches: Research is investigating new treatments that may improve outcomes for patients with ACC. Emerging candidates include CY-101 (Getacatetide), an investigational bifunctional peptide designed to influence tumor-associated immune responses, and OR-449, an investigational therapy being developed by Orphagen Pharmaceuticals. These approaches may expand future treatment options if clinical trials demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy.

Increasing Focus on Clinical Research and Drug Development: Greater attention to rare cancers is encouraging collaboration among biotechnology companies, academic researchers, cancer organizations, and clinical investigators. Clinical development programs are evaluating different mechanisms of action to address the limited efficacy of existing systemic treatments and improve disease control.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Competitive Landscape

Several companies are working to develop new treatments for adrenocortical carcinoma, with research spanning immunomodulatory agents and other investigational therapeutic approaches.

Key companies and therapies include:



Cytovation: CY-101, also known as Getacatetide

Daiichi Sankyo: DS-9051b

Orphagen Pharmaceuticals: OR-449 Esteve: Involved in the ACC treatment landscape

Mitotane (LYSODREN) remains an important established treatment specifically used for ACC. Emerging therapies aim to address the limitations of current treatment options and improve outcomes for patients with advanced disease. Their future commercial potential will depend on clinical results, regulatory decisions, safety, efficacy, and market access.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major adrenocortical carcinoma market share @ Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Landscap.

Recent Developments in the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market



July 2025: Cytovation announced that the World Health Organization's International Nonproprietary Names (WHO-INN) Expert Committee had approved Getacatetide as the international nonproprietary name for CY-101.

April 2025: Cytovation announced that it had raised approximately USD 6 million from existing investors to advance CY-101 into a multinational Phase II clinical trial in patients with adrenocortical carcinoma, with initial clinical readouts anticipated in 2026. January 2025: Cytovation, Cancer Research UK, and the Norwegian Cancer Society announced a collaboration to bring CY-101 into a multinational Phase II clinical trial for patients with ACC.

What Is Adrenocortical Carcinoma?

Adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) is a rare and aggressive cancer that originates in the adrenal cortex, the outer layer of the adrenal glands located above the kidneys. These glands produce hormones such as cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens, which regulate several essential bodily functions.

ACC may be hormone-producing or non-functioning. Hormone-producing tumors can cause symptoms associated with excess cortisol or androgen production, including weight gain, high blood pressure, changes in body composition, and excessive hair growth. Non-functioning tumors may remain undetected until they become large or cause symptoms related to tumor growth or spread.

Treatment depends on the stage of the disease and whether the tumor can be surgically removed. Surgery is the preferred option for localized disease, while mitotane and combination chemotherapy may be used in selected cases of advanced or metastatic ACC. The aggressive nature of the disease, risk of recurrence, and limited systemic treatment options highlight the need for new therapeutic approaches.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The adrenocortical carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient burden and forecasted trends across the 7MM. DelveInsight's market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Age-specific Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

According to DelveInsight's analysis, approximately 1,250 incident cases of ACC were reported across the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for approximately 30% of these cases. Stage IV represented the largest stage-specific share, at approximately 35%, while females accounted for approximately 60% of cases. The report also evaluates age-specific incidence patterns and projected patient population trends across the covered markets.

Scope of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed treatments and emerging adrenocortical carcinoma therapies.

Market Dynamics: Key market drivers, barriers, forecast assumptions, and future market outlook.

Key Companies: Esteve, Daiichi Sankyo, Cytovation, Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Therapies: Mitotane (LYSODREN), CY-101 (Getacatetide), DS-9051b, OR-449, and other emerging candidates.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Assessment of the competitive landscape, development strategies, and potential market opportunities. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, treatment challenges, pricing, reimbursement, and access considerations.

To know more about adrenocortical carcinoma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Adrenocortical Carcinoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen.

Table of Contents

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Adrenocortical Carcinoma

SWOT Analysis of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Patient Share Overview at a Glance

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Background and Overview

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Unmet Needs

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Outlook

Country-Wise Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Drivers

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Barriers

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Appendix

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.