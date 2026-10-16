Kirkland, Wash. - October 16, 2026 - Homeowners planning a fall move often face the same first question: should they buy their next home before selling their current one, or sell first and then start shopping? Gina Madeya, a REALTOR® with Windermere, says there is no universal answer, but in many cases, selling first puts homeowners in a stronger position.

As a leading Kirkland, WA Realtor, Madeya points to current market conditions. With more homes for sale than active buyers, listings are taking longer to sell than they did a year or two ago. Buying first could leave a homeowner carrying two mortgages for longer than planned, and unexpected repairs can add to the cost.

Selling first also brings clarity about equity. According to Realtor, homeowners who have been in their home for five years hold about $180,000 in equity on average, while those who have owned for six to 10 years hold more than $340,000. Gina Madeya, recognized by many as a top Realtor in Kirkland, WA, notes that knowing those proceeds up front can help sellers plan a down payment or even a cash purchase.

"When your home is already sold, your offer doesn't have to be contingent on that sale, and that makes you a very attractive buyer," said Madeya. "That position can even give you room to ask for repairs, because a motivated seller would rather keep things moving."

Selling first does come with tradeoffs, such as the possibility of needing temporary housing. As a leading real estate agent in Kirkland, WA, Madeya helps clients manage those challenges by negotiating rent-backs, which allow sellers to stay in their home for a set period after closing, or by arranging flexible closing dates.

A Five Star REALTOR® since 2018, Madeya draws on 25 years of corporate leadership experience to help clients weigh each financial decision.

Homeowners preparing to sell and buy at the same time can connect with Gina Madeya, a well-known real estate listing agent in Kirkland, WA, to build a plan with more confidence, more financial power, and less stress. Visit to get started.

About Gina Madeya

Gina Madeya is a Kirkland-based REALTOR® with Windermere Real Estate, serving buyers and sellers throughout the Eastside. After 25 years in corporate leadership at JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft, she entered real estate to carry on her family's legacy in the industry. Her mission is to put client education and advocacy at the center of every transaction, from pricing and marketing a home to crafting competitive offers.