Asheville, NC - October 16, 2026 - As more homeowners across Charlotte and Western North Carolina seek a slower pace and a deeper connection to the landscape, demand is rising for high-end custom residential design that reflects both modern sensibility and the region's natural character. Vellum Architecture and Design, based in Asheville and increasingly serving clients in the Charlotte market, has seen this shift firsthand as clients seek homes that feel unmistakably contemporary yet rooted in place, with the craftsmanship, customization, and architectural distinction expected of a luxury residence.

For those seeking a luxury home architect in Charlotte, NC, Mark Rudolf brings over two decades of experience refining a design approach that balances clean modern form with the textures and topography of the surrounding landscape. His work draws on experience gained across more than 40 countries, along with a portfolio that includes internationally recognized resort properties. That international design perspective now informs Vellum's high-end residential projects for clients in Charlotte and throughout Western North Carolina.

Much of the recent client interest centers on mountain home design in Asheville, NC, particularly among those looking beyond the city for a custom residence or mountain retreat in Western North Carolina. Buyers are moving away from traditional mountain aesthetics in favor of homes that embrace light, openness, and a stronger visual relationship to the land. For clients planning distinctive custom residences, that increasingly means architecture tailored not only to the site, but to their individual lifestyle, aesthetic preferences, and expectations for quality.

"People are drawn to the mountains for the views and the quiet, but they don't want a home that feels closed off or dated," said Mark Rudolf, founding principal of Vellum Architecture and Design. "Our goal is always to create something that feels inevitable - like it could only exist on that particular site."

For homeowners considering modern mountain home architects in Charlotte, NC, Rudolf's experience with the terrain and construction realities of Western North Carolina brings an additional level of insight to the design process. He works closely with clients from the earliest stages of a project, helping them understand the site, budget, and construction considerations unique to complex residential projects. That close involvement is particularly valuable on high-end residential projects, where architecture, landscape, materials, interiors, and construction details must work together as one cohesive vision.

Vellum has also expanded its offerings in recent years to include interior design for luxury homes in Charlotte, NC, bringing its integrated architecture-and-interiors approach to projects within the Charlotte market as well as throughout Western North Carolina. The integrated approach creates a more seamless experience and helps ensure that every element of the residence reflects the same architectural intent.

For those planning a high-end custom residence in Charlotte or elsewhere in Western North Carolina, Vellum Architecture and Design offers a collaborative process grounded in place-driven modern design. Visit to learn more or begin a conversation about your project.

About Vellum Architecture and Design

Founded in 2018 and based in Asheville, NC, Vellum Architecture and Design is a leader in Native Modern design, a philosophy that blends contemporary aesthetics with a deep sense of place. The firm specializes in high-end residential and boutique hospitality projects, with a focus on advanced visualization technology, sustainable materials, and cutting-edge building methods. Guided by the belief that great design is discovered rather than imposed, Vellum approaches every project through a collaborative, transparent process rooted in craftsmanship and connection to the surrounding landscape.