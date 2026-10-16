Rewind Bar Med Spa Releases Winter Guide To Laser Hair Removal And Skin Treatment Timing In Central New Jersey

South Plainfield med spa explains why cold months suit laser hair removal, peels, and resurfacing, and confirms a second clinic coming to North Brunswick.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rewind Bar Med Spa has released a winter treatment guide for patients in Middlesex County and Central New Jersey. The guide explains why late fall and winter are the most practical months to begin laser hair removal, chemical peels, and laser resurfacing, and how cold weather, indoor heat, and holiday calendars affect skin care planning.Why do many patients start laser hair removal in winter?Laser hair removal works in rounds. Hair grows in cycles, and a laser can only treat follicles that are in the active growth phase at the time of a session. That is why a treatment plan is a series of sessions spaced several weeks apart rather than a single visit.The calendar math is the reason winter matters. A patient who starts in November or December is moving through that series during the months when skin is covered and out of direct sun. Tanned skin and recent sun exposure can complicate laser treatment, and providers advise patients to avoid sun on treated areas between sessions. In New Jersey, January makes that easy.Rewind Bar Med Spa performs laser hair removal on the Cynosure Elite IQ, a system that carries two wavelengths. The Alexandrite setting is used for lighter skin, and the Nd:YAG setting passes the surface pigment of deeper skin tones to reach the follicle. Providers choose the setting at consultation, which allows the clinic to treat all six Fitzpatrick skin types, I through VI. Common treatment areas include the upper lip and face, underarms, legs, back, and the bikini line through full Brazilian.Which skin treatments fit the colder months?Several treatments that call for sun avoidance afterward line up with the season for the same reason.VI Peels and other medical-grade chemical peels involve several days of visible peeling, and new skin needs protection from UV exposure while it recovers. Laser resurfacing and RF microneedling, which uses radiofrequency energy delivered through fine needles to address acne scarring, texture, and fine lines, carry similar aftercare. Shorter days, scarves, and more time indoors make that recovery window easier to manage, and the slower weeks around the holidays give many patients room for a few days of downtime.Winter also changes what skin needs day to day. Cold wind outside and forced-air heat inside both pull moisture from the skin, and many patients notice dryness, flaking, and dullness by January. Hydrating facials and HydraFacial treatments are typically used during this period to address surface dryness and buildup.When should injectables be scheduled before the holidays?Timing matters for patients with events on the calendar. Wrinkle-relaxing neuromodulator injections generally take up to two weeks to fully settle, and dermal filler can involve mild swelling for several days. Patients planning around December gatherings, family photos, or New Year's Eve often schedule in November to leave that margin. Rewind Bar Med Spa's injectables services include neuromodulators for forehead lines, frown lines, and crow's feet, along with dermal filler for lips, cheeks, under-eyes, chin, and full facial balancing.Who performs treatments at Rewind Bar Med Spa?Treatments are performed by a licensed clinical team that includes Naomi Kapoor, PA-C, Patricia Joseph, RN, and lead aesthetician Asia Mathis. Clinical protocols are set by Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Martinez, MD, who completed his Internal Medicine residency at a Mount Sinai affiliate and has served as Medical Director for Mount Sinai and Jefferson Health. Every new patient begins with a 45-minute consultation that covers skin type, hair type, health history, and goals before any treatment is planned.“Every spring our phones fill up with people who want to be done with the razor by Memorial Day, and the honest answer we give them is that they should have started in November,” said Bilal, owner of Rewind Bar Med Spa.“Laser works in rounds, and hair doesn't care about anyone's beach plans. Winter is when skin is out of the sun, schedules slow down, and you can get through a peel under a scarf instead of a sun hat. We would rather people hear that now than in May.”The clinic also offers two monthly membership tiers for patients who keep up with treatments on a routine, with membership fees converted into credit that can be applied to any service.Second location coming to North BrunswickRewind Bar Med Spa has also confirmed plans for a second clinic in North Brunswick, on the Route 1 and Route 27 corridor. The location will serve patients in North Brunswick, New Brunswick, South Brunswick, and Somerset, and will operate under the same Medical Director and clinical standards as the South Plainfield clinic. Treatment plans started in South Plainfield, including laser hair removal series, peel courses, and injectables plans, will be able to continue at North Brunswick once it opens. The address and opening date will be announced once finalized.About Rewind Bar Med SpaRewind Bar Med Spa is a medical spa in South Plainfield, New Jersey, providing laser hair removal, injectables, medical-grade skin treatments, and wellness services to patients across Middlesex County, including Edison, Piscataway, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Westfield, and the Brunswicks. Treatments are performed by a licensed clinical team overseen by a physician Medical Director. The clinic is located at 907 Oak Tree Avenue, Suite 11A, South Plainfield, NJ 07080, is open six days a week, and can be reached at 908-427-4675. More information is available at . Patient reviews are available at

Ansh Shah

Rewind Bar

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Rewind Bar Med Spa Releases Winter Guide to Laser Hair Removal and Skin Treatment Timing in Central New Jersey News Provided By seenai October 16, 2026, 23:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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