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1.6-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Off Fujairah Coast, NCM Reports

1.6-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Off Fujairah Coast, NCM Reports


Date: 2026-10-16 07:41:34

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A 1.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.38pm UAE time on Friday, October 16, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

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The tremor was detected by the UAE's National Seismic Network, which monitors seismic activity across the country and surrounding areas.

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Khaleej Times

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