South Africa: Fulbright At 80: Eight Decades Of Exchange, Innovation And People-To-People Connection

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The impacts of academic exchanges stretch far beyond a university campus. They shape careers, expand research partnerships, create lifelong friendships and, over time, strengthen the ties between countries.

That legacy was celebrated on September 29, when the U.S. Consulate General Johannesburg and the University of the Witwatersrand gathered to mark the global 80th anniversary of the Fulbright Program.

This year's anniversary carries an added significance as the United States marks 250 years of independence. Together, the two milestones highlight a shared commitment to opportunity, academic excellence, innovation and the power of people-to-people connections.

Founded in 1946 on the belief of U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright that international educational exchange could help people“learn to live in peace,” the program has grown into one of the world's most recognized academic exchange programs. Nearly 450,000 people have participated globally, including 42 heads of state and 64 Nobel Prize winners. In South Africa, there are about 3,000 alumni of the Fulbright program since 1953, who are leading in academia, government, civil society, business, the arts, law, science and beyond.

That lasting impact is at the heart of Fulbright's people-to-people diplomacy.“Diplomacy is not only government-to-government; it is scholar-to-scholar, community-to-community, person-to-person,” the U.S. Consul General Stephanie Bunce said during the celebration.

For Dr. Donovan Nadison, a Doctoral Fulbright Scholar and Wits alumnus, the program's significance is deeply personal.“Through some of our country's most difficult years and into the democratic era, the program opened doors for generations of South African scholars, built bridges of understanding between our peoples, and helped to nurture the academic, professional and public leadership on which our transition to democracy has depended,” he said. “Many of us returned home with more than qualifications; we returned with wider horizons, lasting friendships and a deepened commitment to public service.”

Wits has played a significant role in that story. The university is one of South Africa's top senders of Fulbright students and scholars and is home to the country's only Fulbright Alumni Wall. The wall honors 84 Wits Fulbrighters who participated in the program between 1965 and 2026 – in honor of the generations of scholars who have connected the United States and South Africa via shared ideas, values, connections, and scholarship. Among those listed are actor and director Dr. Jerry Mofokeng, former Wits Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib, and Wits Dean of Science Professor Nithaya Chetty.

“The great challenges confronting humanity do not recognise national borders,” said Dean Chetty. “We need people who are willing to cross borders – geographical borders, cultural borders and intellectual borders – to work together in pursuit of knowledge and solutions that improve the human condition.“

The evening brought together Fulbright alumni, current and incoming scholars, academic leaders and partners for a panel discussion moderated by Professor Jennifer Fitchett, in conversation with Dr. Marumo Tladi and Bontle Masango. Their reflections showed that the exchange is about more than what happens during the program. Alumni shared memories of friendships formed, navigating a new culture, discovering new foods and perspectives, and the ways their Fulbright experiences continue to influence their work today.

As Fulbright enters its ninth decade, the U.S. Mission in South Africa looks forward to building on that legacy – strengthening alumni networks, expanding academic partnerships and creating new opportunities for South African and American scholars to exchange knowledge, collaborate and lead together.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international academic exchange program sponsored by the United States Government. Fulbright was founded in 1946 with an ambitious goal-to increase mutual understanding and support friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Led by the U.S. Government in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide, Fulbright offers an expansive suite of life-changing international academic and cultural exchange opportunities. Learn more about the Fulbright program here: .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy & Consulates in South Africa.