Firepan Launches Pentest, Giving Crypto Teams One Security Partner Across Smart Contracts And Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews) AI-native smart contract security company Firepan has launched Firepan Pentest, a penetration testing service for web apps, APIs, cloud, and authentication systems surrounding onchain code. By bridging Web2 and Web3 security, Firepan gives crypto teams a single partner to evaluate their complete attack surface with human-reviewed reports and actionable remediation guidance.

Charlotte, NC. - October 16th, 2026 - Firepan, the AI-native smart contract security company, today launched Firepan Pentest, a penetration testing service for the web applications, APIs, authentication systems, cloud environments and infrastructure that surround onchain code.

For crypto teams, the launch closes a gap that attackers already exploit. Contract audits and infrastructure pentests are usually bought from different vendors, reviewed by different people and reported in different formats. Firepan now covers both, giving teams one security partner across their smart contracts and the systems that surround them.

"Security doesn't stop at the smart contract," said Ian Kane, Co-Founder and CEO of Firepan. "Attackers look for the weakest path into an organization, and for a lot of teams that path runs through a frontend, an API, an authentication flow or cloud infrastructure. Firepan Pentest answers a simple question: what could an attacker actually reach?"

The Attack Path Often Isn't the Contract

Some of the largest losses in crypto have come from compromises outside the contract code. In February 2025, attackers stole roughly $1.5 billion from Bybit after compromising a Safe developer account and manipulating the wallet interface used to authorize a transaction - not by exploiting a vulnerability in the underlying smart contracts.

Teams that audit only their contracts can miss exactly this kind of attack path.

Scoped, Authorized and Reviewed

Firepan Pentest covers websites and web applications, APIs and backend services, authentication and authorization flows, third-party integrations, cloud environments and network infrastructure. No source repository is required.

Every engagement starts with an agreed scope: the targets, exclusions, testing windows and rules of engagement. Active testing begins only after Firepan and the customer confirm scope and authorization in writing. A request or deposit alone never starts testing.

Customers receive a reviewed report covering what was tested, what was excluded, the vulnerabilities found, supporting evidence and remediation guidance. A retest can also be included in the agreed scope.

"A scanner tells you what might be wrong. A pentest shows you what an attacker can actually do with it," said Gerrit Hall, Co-Founder and CTO of Firepan. "We show teams the evidence, the attack path and what needs to be fixed. Just as important, we make it explicit what was and wasn't tested."

Pentest reports can support enterprise security reviews, vendor procurement and SOC 2 readiness. They are not a certification or a formal compliance audit.

One Platform for Contracts and Infrastructure

Pentest joins Firepan's existing security products. Scan, Probe and Audit analyze smart contract repositories, from fast discovery to deeper adversarial review. Contract Hunt validates exploits against deployed EVM contracts. Boutique Audits provide a broader human-led assessment. Firepan Pentest now extends that coverage to the applications and infrastructure surrounding those contracts.

"For crypto companies, treating Web2 and Web3 security as separate problems makes less and less sense," Hall added. "We want one team looking at every path an attacker could take."

Availability

Firepan Pentest is available today. Each engagement is scoped and quoted individually; there is no fixed online price or subscription. Teams can request a pentest and track its status through their Firepan account.

Additional details are available at firepan/pentest.

About Firepan

Firepan is an AI-native security platform protecting Web3 applications from code to cloud. Built to secure the complete attack surface, Firepan combines automated smart contract scanning, AI-assisted adversarial auditing, penetration testing, and token risk intelligence into a unified defense system. By bridging onchain code and offchain infrastructure, Firepan empowers crypto teams to detect and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

For more information, visit Firepan

Media contact: Ian Kane,...