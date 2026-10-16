Aircraft Braking Systems Market Size To Reach USD 9.13 Billion By 2031, Driven By Aircraft Production And Fleet Modernization Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Aircraft Braking Systems Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Aircraft Braking Systems Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 16th, 2026 - The aircraft braking systems market is valued at USD 7.47 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period. Market demand is supported by aircraft production, fleet expansion, and the need to maintain braking performance across commercial and military aviation.

Aircraft braking systems are essential for controlling aircraft speed during landing, taxiing, and rejected takeoff operations. These systems include components such as brake assemblies, wheels, anti-skid systems, and associated control units. Airlines and aircraft operators depend on reliable braking performance to support safe operations and reduce aircraft downtime.

The market is influenced by aircraft deliveries, maintenance requirements, and the replacement of worn braking components. As aircraft fleets continue to require regular inspection and servicing, demand comes from both original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Manufacturers also focus on reducing component weight, improving durability, and maintaining consistent braking performance under demanding operating conditions.

Key Trends Shaping the Aircraft Braking Systems Market

Growing Demand for Commercial Aircraft

Commercial aviation supports demand for aircraft braking systems through new aircraft deliveries and fleet expansion. Each aircraft requires braking components that meet operational and safety requirements, while growing fleet activity also creates ongoing demand for maintenance and replacement parts.

Focus on Lightweight Braking Components

Aircraft manufacturers seek to reduce overall aircraft weight to improve fuel efficiency and operating economics. Lightweight braking materials and components can support these objectives while maintaining the strength, heat resistance, and performance required during landing and other braking operations.

Rising Importance of Maintenance and Replacement

Aircraft braking components experience wear during regular operations and require scheduled inspection, servicing, and replacement. This creates aftermarket demand from airlines, maintenance providers, and aircraft operators seeking to maintain system reliability and minimize operational interruptions.

Advancements in Braking System Technology

Aircraft braking systems continue to incorporate improvements in control, monitoring, and component design. Anti-skid technology and electronic braking controls help manage braking performance across different runway conditions, while component improvements can support reliability and maintenance planning.

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Wheels

Brakes

Brake Control Systems

Other Components

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

General Aviation Aircraft

Other Aircraft Types

By Fit

Line Fit

Retrofit

By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Read this Report in Japanese version: 航空機ブレーキシステム市場のトレンド、規模・見通し、2031年

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The aircraft braking systems market includes established aerospace suppliers that provide braking components and integrated systems for commercial, military, and general aviation aircraft. Competition is shaped by product reliability, regulatory compliance, technical capabilities, aftermarket support, and relationships with aircraft manufacturers and maintenance providers.

Key players include:

Safran

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Meggitt

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Beringer Aero

UTC Aerospace Systems

Conclusion

The aircraft braking systems market is projected to grow from USD 7.47 billion in 2026 to USD 9.13 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.07%. Aircraft production, fleet maintenance, and replacement demand are expected to remain important contributors to market activity.

Market participants must address requirements for dependable braking performance, component durability, weight reduction, and compliance with aviation safety standards. Maintenance schedules and the operating demands placed on aircraft braking systems will continue to influence aftermarket requirements.

Overall, the market outlook reflects steady demand from new aircraft programs and the continuing maintenance needs of existing fleets. Suppliers that maintain product quality, support aircraft operators, and meet evolving system requirements are positioned to compete across original equipment and aftermarket applications.

Industry Related Reports

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market: The Aircraft Electrical Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 26.09 billion in 2026 to USD 37.07 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing aircraft production, rising demand for more-electric aircraft, growing adoption of advanced onboard electrical technologies, and the need for reliable and energy-efficient systems to support modern aircraft operations.

Aircraft Brakes Market: The Aircraft Brakes Market is projected to grow from USD 9.80 billion in 2026 to USD 12.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing aircraft production, rising demand for aircraft maintenance and replacement components, growing air passenger traffic, and the need for reliable and high-performance braking systems to improve aircraft safety and operational efficiency.

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