A Factory Audit Checklist Helps Buyers Evaluate LN2 Dosing Machine Suppliers In China

What a procurement engineer needs on the flight to Fujian



A genuine Liquid Nitrogen Dosing machine manufacturer in China is identifiable in one day on the factory floor; a trading company is identifiable in five minutes on Alibaba. The checklist below tells you what to look for in the rest of the day.

The five non-negotiables are: (1) in-house dosing-nozzle calibration, (2) cryogenic LN2 plumbing test rig, (3) signed FDA/3A/ISO documents, (4) dosing accuracy within ±1% on a witnessed FAT, and (5) a real reference plant you can phone.

Skipping any one of the seven audit sections below typically costs a 20–40% rework surcharge, a 6–12 month commissioning delay, or both - far more than the airfare.

Video audits are not a substitute for an in-person visit; they catch less than half of what a two-day floor walk reveals. Run the checklist twice: once for the supplier's head office, once for the assembly hall where your specific machine will be built.

Sourcing a liquid nitrogen dosing machine from China is not the gamble it was fifteen years ago. The risk is the same: betting a six-figure budget on a vendor you have never met. What has changed is the tooling to manage that risk. After commissioning dosing systems on 19 beverage plants across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America, I have settled on a 7-section factory audit that catches the kind of problem a quotation PDF never will. Because a dosing machine is a cryogenic pressure vessel married to a precision metering system, so a vendor that is strong in mechanical fabrication can still be weak in the dosing-control firmware - and vice versa. The audit below forces both into the open.

This article is written for the plant engineer or procurement manager who already decided to look at Chinese suppliers and now needs a structured way to separate a real liquid nitrogen dosing machine manufacturer in China from a re-trader. Every section ends with a yes-or-no question you can answer on the spot. Carry the printed checklist into the factory; leave the spreadsheet at home.

Why an LN2 Dosing Machine Is Not a Normal Sourcing Decision

A liquid nitrogen dosing line is unusual in three ways that change how you audit a supplier. First, the cryogenic side operates near −196°C, which means every gasket, valve, and pipe joint in the LN2 circuit must be rated for thermal shock and pressure cycling. Because a leak at the dosing nozzle is invisible - LN2 flashes to gas the instant it leaves the nozzle - so a supplier that uses commodity refrigeration fittings on the cryogenic side will pass visual inspection and fail at the factory acceptance test. Second, the dosing accuracy target (typically ±1% by mass) lives in the firmware and the control loop, not the hardware. You can weld a beautiful stainless vessel and still ship a machine that doses 30% off-setpoint. Third, food-safety certification (FDA, 3-A, EU 1935/2004, GB 4806) covers the wetted parts and the plant that assembles them, not just the brand name on the data plate.

These three constraints mean a checklist designed for general packaging machinery - does the factory have CNC machines, can they do MIG welding, do they have an export licence - is necessary but nowhere near sufficient. The seven sections below are specific to LN2 dosing. If a supplier passes all seven, you have a real shortlist candidate. If they fail any one of them, walk away, no matter how good the quotation looks.

Section 1 - Verify the Factory Is a Manufacturer, Not a Trading Company

This is the easiest section to clear and the easiest to fake. A genuine liquid nitrogen dosing machine manufacturer in China will: own the production line where your machine will be welded, plumbed, and tested; show you the bill of materials down to the dosing-nozzle supplier; and have a fixed production calendar with engineering change orders documented on paper. A trading company will: offer you any speed range or capacity in 24 hours, refuse to share the actual assembly hall, and switch between brand names on the quotation each time you ask.

The single most reliable tell: ask to see the welding procedure specification (WPS) and the procedure qualification record (PQR) for the stainless-steel welds in the cryogenic circuit. A manufacturer keeps these on file because their welders are qualified to them. A trading company will not have them because they outsource the welding. Because the welds in an LN2 dosing head carry full vacuum + cryogenic shock loading, so the WPS/PQR document is not paperwork; it is a guarantee that the joint was made by a qualified procedure and a qualified welder. No document, no order.

Section 2 - Inspect the Cryogenic Plumbing and Test Rig

The cryogenic side of a dosing machine is what makes the supplier qualified to build it. During the audit, walk the floor and look for three things:

If the answer to any of these is "we will install that at your site," the supplier has never run their own machine cold. Because the boiling rate of LN2 from a warm machine is roughly 1% per minute of inventory, so a cold commissioning at your plant burns through nitrogen faster than the dosing cycle can be tuned. You want a supplier who has already ironed out the cold-start sequence at their own facility.

An aseptic LN2 dosing head on a beverage filler - the visible stainless runs and aseptic barrier are exactly the surfaces the supplier must trace through WPS/PQR documents in Section 1. Source: WEI XIN MACHINERY aseptic dosing line 3 - Watch a Dosing Accuracy Test on Your Format

This is the single most important section of the audit. Ask the supplier to run a witnessed factory acceptance test (FAT) on a machine set to your container format, your line speed, and your target dose. If the supplier cannot run this test on the same model line that will ship to you, you are buying a prototype, not a production machine. The test should record dose mass per container across at least 100 cycles, and the standard deviation should fall inside the ±1% band agreed in the technical specification.

Bring your own calibrated scale. Do not trust the supplier's gauge. The dosing accuracy of a cryogenic system drifts with valve temperature, line pressure, and the age of the LN2 dewar, so a test run in the morning may not represent a test run in the afternoon. Because the failure mode that ruins the most beverage launches is under-dosing, not over-dosing - an under-dosed can has lower internal pressure, looks "flatter" on the shelf, and triggers consumer complaints long before the production team notices, so you want the test to demonstrate stability over time, not just a single good minute.

A WYD-300 entry-level dosing machine on the factory floor. The compact frame is the right size for a witnessed FAT - small enough to run 100 cycles in a working day, large enough to exercise the cryogenic circuit at production temperature. Source: WEI XIN MACHINERY WYD series 4 - Check Material Traceability and Wetted-Part Documentation

An LN2 dosing head contacts the inside of the container (or its headspace) for a fraction of a second, but the food-safety rules treat it as a direct-contact surface. That means the supplier must be able to issue, on request, a mill certificate for every stainless-steel component in the dosing head and the aseptic barrier. The certificate should name the heat number, the steel grade (typically 304 or 316L for aseptic lines), and the surface finish.

Ask the supplier to walk you through their incoming-inspection procedure for the dosing nozzle. A serious liquid nitrogen dosing machine manufacturer in China will have a documented incoming test that includes bore diameter, surface roughness (Ra), and a helium leak check on every nozzle before it goes into inventory. A trading company will not be able to show you any of this because they receive finished dosing heads from a sub-supplier and bolt them on. Because the nozzle bore is the single dimension that controls dosing accuracy, so a supplier that does not control incoming nozzles cannot guarantee outgoing accuracy.

Section 5 - Confirm Certifications Are Real, Current, and Match Your Market

Walk the certification wall. You should see at minimum: ISO 9001 (quality management), CE (machinery safety for Europe), and a regional food-safety standard - FDA registration for the US market, GB 4806 for China, EU 1935/2004 declaration for the EU, or halal/kosher depending on your customer base. For aseptic lines, look for 3-A or EHEDG certification. Because certifications expire and the audit-trail document on the certification body website is the only thing your customer will trust, so ask the supplier to log in to the issuing body's portal and show you their certificates live. A printed PDF on the wall is not enough.

Cross-check the certificate scope against what you are buying. An ISO 9001 certificate that lists "general machinery" is not the same as one that lists "food and beverage dosing equipment." A CE declaration that covers the electrical panel but not the pressure vessel will fail an EU plant inspection. The fastest way to verify a Chinese CE declaration is to look up the Notified Body number on the EU NANDO database - if the body is not listed, the CE mark is not valid for your market.

Section 6 - Audit the Control System and Software Documentation

The dosing accuracy lives in the control loop. A 2014-built machine with a Siemens S7-1200 PLC and a documented ladder program is more supportable than a 2024-built machine with a proprietary black-box controller and no published protocol. During the audit, ask to see:



The PLC program source file (or at least a printed functional description with I/O lists and the dosing-control loop diagram).

The HMI screen flow, so you know what operators see and what they can change.

The remote-diagnostics capability: can the supplier log in from their office to your machine when you call with a problem? On which networks? The recipe-management structure: how many product recipes can the HMI store, and how is recipe transfer handled across lines?

If the supplier treats the control system as trade secret, you will be locked in to their service team for the life of the machine. Because a dosing line that cannot be supported by your own automation team is a single point of failure, so the audit is the right moment to negotiate for source-code access or at minimum a documented function block library you can edit. The supplier's reluctance to share is a signal; the actual contract terms are the cure.

Section 7 - Verify Reference Plants and After-Sales Capacity

Every Chinese supplier has reference plants. The question is whether the references are real, recent, and reachable. A serious supplier will give you three to five names of customers running the same model in similar formats. Call at least two of them. Ask the reference customer: (1) when was the machine commissioned, (2) how many service visits has the supplier made in the last 12 months, (3) what was the most recent spare-parts lead time, and (4) what is the dosing-accuracy drift they measure in production? If the reference cannot answer these, the reference is probably a brochure, not a customer.

Spare-parts logistics matters more than the warranty terms. A 24-month warranty is meaningless if the dosing nozzle takes 8 weeks to ship when it wears. Because the wetted parts in a cryogenic dosing system wear faster than the rest of the machine, so the supplier's ability to ship a replacement nozzle, a service kit, or a complete dosing head within a documented lead time is the real test of after-sales capacity. A supplier that carries a regional spare-parts hub in your continent is preferable to one that ships everything from Shenzhen.

What a Real vs Trading Company Looks Like in Practice

The seven sections above turn into yes/no answers that look like this when the audit is done well. Use the table as a one-page summary you can hand to procurement.