Belgium To Deliver 10 F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine This Year, De Wever Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels on the sidelines of the EU summit, The Brussels Times reports, according to Ukrinform.

According to De Wever, the aircraft will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian drones.

“Ukraine urgently needs operational fighter jets and we can make our contribution,” the Belgian Prime Minister said.

He provided no further details about the bilateral meeting but noted that the issue of F-16s had“obviously” been discussed.

Under commitments made by Belgium's previous government, the country is to transfer its aging fleet of F-16s to Ukraine as they are replaced by new F-35 fighter jets. Initially, Belgium planned to deliver 30 F-16s by 2028, but the schedule depends on the phased delivery of F-35s, the report said.

De Wever said delays in the F-35 program had slowed the process, but the new aircraft are now beginning to arrive, making it possible to transfer F-16s to Ukraine.

“We have fallen a little behind because of longer delays affecting the F-35s, but they are starting to arrive, which gives us the possibility of transferring F-16s to Ukraine. We will deliver 10 [aircraft – ed.] this year,” he said.

Zelensky and Belgian PM discuss additional F-16 fighter jet and ammunition deliveries

De Wever and Zelensky also discussed ammunition for F-16s produced by Belgian company FN Herstal.

Regarding Ukraine's financial needs, De Wever reaffirmed his support for Kyiv and said the European Union should continue supporting the country.

“I made it clear that, as far as I am concerned, the European Union must continue to support Ukraine. I have a clear view of how this can be done. I have not yet discussed it, but I think it will come up tomorrow and I am prepared for that,” De Wever said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of the year.