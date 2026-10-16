Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery Shuts Down Key Processing Unit After Drone Attack Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, citing two industry sources, according to Ukrinform.

According to the sources, the drone attack forced the shutdown of CDU-6, one of the refinery's main processing units. It was also taken offline last month following an attack. Several pipelines at the facility were damaged in the latest strike as well.

The sources told the agency that the refinery has three other primary crude distillation units – CDU -1, CDU -3 and CDU -4. They remain operational and may partially offset the shutdown of CDU -6.

The Ryazan refinery, which supplies fuel to Moscow, has been attacked repeatedly this year.

The facility has an annual processing capacity of 17 million metric tons per ⁠year (about 340,000 barrels per day). It can produce 3.4 million tons of gasoline and 3.8 million tons of diesel fuel annually.

Zelensky announces resumption of strikes on Russian oiles

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ryazan oil refinery caught fire overnight on October 15 following a drone attack.

Photo: svtk44, Wikimedia Commons