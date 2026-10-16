Russian Forces Strike Energy Facility In Ternopil Region
“Attacks on the Ternopil region continue. This time, Kremenets district was targeted. Explosions were heard in the town. An energy infrastructure facility was hit. Relevant services are working at the scene,” the statement said.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details of the incident are being established.Read also: Russian strike hits customs terminal in Kovel, setting trucks on fire and causing one casualty
As reported by Ukrinform, an industrial facility in Chortkiv, Ternopil region, was damaged in a Russian attack overnight on October 16.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment