Russian Forces Strike Energy Facility In Ternopil Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Attacks on the Ternopil region continue. This time, Kremenets district was targeted. Explosions were heard in the town. An energy infrastructure facility was hit. Relevant services are working at the scene,” the statement said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details of the incident are being established.

Russian strike hits customs terminal in Kovel, setting trucks on fire and causing one casualty

As reported by Ukrinform, an industrial facility in Chortkiv, Ternopil region, was damaged in a Russian attack overnight on October 16.

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