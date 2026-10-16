Ukraine Awaiting Pentagon And Spacex Confirmation That Starshield Fully Restored, Seniк Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in the United States, Denys Senik, said this in an interview with Newsmax2 on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

“Starshield technology is vital for Ukraine, and we are sincerely grateful to the U.S. side for the opportunity to have it,” Senik said, stressing that any reduction in network speed affects Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian aerial targets.

“As of now, the situation has become better compared to how it was two days ago, but still we have the fluctuations in the speed and we are still waiting for clarifications from the Pentagon and SpaceX whether the issue has been resolved and whether the service is now restored so that we can continue defending our people and stop Russia from committing war crimes,” the diplomat said.

Senik also commented on the prospects for ending the Russia-Ukraine war. He said Ukraine had sought to end the war launched by Russia from the outset and was ready for any format of ceasefire.

“We are ready for any kind of ceasefire – whether it is energy ceasefire, the Black Sea ceasefire, or full ceasefire,” he stressed.

Asked whether Kyiv was prepared to make concessions in negotiations, Senik said Ukraine was ready to meet either at the level of leaders or negotiating teams.

“We are ready to meet with President Putin and President Trump, and our partners, sit down and discuss all the commitments and what Russia is actually ready to do. We are ready to do that at the level of leaders, we are ready to do that at the level of our teams – whatever, but we don't have response from the Russian side,” the diplomat said.

Zelensky explains how Ukraine usesto intercept Shahed drones

As reported by Ukrinform, The Telegraph reported that American billionaire Elon Musk had approached U.S. President Donald Trump with a proposal to restrict the operating speed of the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine.

Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation