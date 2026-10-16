Five Ukrainian Films Make European Film Awards Shortlists
Valentyn Vasyanovych's To the Victory!, a Ukrainian-Lithuanian co-production, has made the Fiction Shortlist.
Alisa Kovalеnko and Marysia Nikitiuk's Traces, a Ukrainian-Polish co-production, has been selected for the Documentary Shortlist.
Ukraine is represented in the Short Film Shortlist by:
Easter Day – directed by Mykola Zasieiev (France, Ukraine).
Homecoming – directed by Yarema Malashchuk and Roman Khimei (Ukraine).
Kyiv Cake – directed by Mykyta Lyskov (Estonia, Ukraine).
A total of 68 feature-length films from 40 European countries have made this year's feature film shortlists: 45 fiction films, 15 documentaries and eight animated films.
The next stage of the selection process is now underway. The nominations for the 2027 European Film Awards will be announced in November, while the 39th European Film Awards ceremony will be held on January 16, 2027, in Athens, Greece.
“Ukrainian cinema continues to be an integral part of the European cinematic landscape, showcasing different genres, artistic approaches and distinctive voices,” the Film Academy noted.Read also: Crimean Days held in Czech Republic
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian filmmakers can apply to the European Solidarity Fund for Ukrainian Films to receive funding for their productions.
Photo: European Film Academy
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